Even Saint Patrick approves of this super snake.
Ford is celebrating Saint Patrick's Day the only way it knows how: by painting the Mustang green. Last year the Pony Car hulked-out for the holiday with an eye-searing Need for Green paint job and black stripes. This year, though, Ford is taking a subtler approach with its clover-inspired makeover. Except now it's draped over the brand's most powerful performance car.
The 2020 Shelby GT500 pictured here wears a special shade of Grabber Lime for Saint Patrick's Day. The color draws inspiration from vintage Mustangs of the 1970s, says Ford, and is one of four new shades for the Mustang lineup in 2020. The others, Twister Orange (which we saw on the $1.1 million GT500 at Barrett-Jackson), Iconic Silver, and Red Hot Metallic also join the range for 2020. No word on how much extra these special colors will cost, though (if they cost anything at all).
"These bright, vibrant retro colors are trending in design – in home furnishings, sportswear, and even appliances," Barb Whalen, Ford color and materials manager notes in the release. "Aspirational and confident, they are fun, youthful colors that make a statement of how you want the world to see you and who you want to be. And your car is an extension of that."
The 2020 Ford Mustang – including the potent 700-horsepower (521-kilowatt) Shelby GT500 – hits dealers this fall. We don't know how much the range-topping Shelby will cost, but Ford promises a sub-11-second quarter mile time and a 0-60 mile-per-hour (96 kilometer-per-hour) sprint of around three seconds. So, you’ll need the luck of the Irish to tame this snake.
Source: Ford
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Ford is unveiling Grabber Lime for the 2020 Mustang. More potent than krypton-ite, this high-impact green inspired by a vintage Mustang color from the 1970s is sure to leave other muscle cars green with envy.
“It’s lime green on steroids,” said Barb Whalen, Ford color and materials manager. “This color traces back to a Mustang heritage color while bringing it forward with more modern, dynamic pigments and bold new energy.”
Grabber Lime is one of two new feature colors available across the Mustang lineup for 2020; Twister Orange is the other. In addition, new Iconic Silver and Red Hot Metallic will freshen up the new Mustang palette, including for Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT500 models.
The new 2020 Ford Mustang arrives this fall.