If you want to get specific – like, really specific –on the definition of a barn find, this video could be it. All the boxes are checked: We have a coveted classic car that looks haggard but seems to be in good shape. It's been abandoned in a barn for decades and essentially forgotten. And the only way to get it out is to tear down part of the barn.

The car in question is a 1966 Ford Mustang convertible, sporting not a V8 but the standard-issue 200 cubic-inch inline-six engine. Its return to the light was documented and shared to the Life's Endeavors YouTube channel. We're told the car was parked and then had walls built around it, possibly in 1979 or 1980. A Colorado license plate on the back shows it was last registered in 1982, meaning it's been parked for at least 41 years.

Upon closer inspection, the Mustang's condition certainly backs up that timeline. The exterior is filthy, the tires are all flat, and the convertible top looks rotted. The interior is even worse – mice have been living large in the 'Stang for years. Frankly, this could be the worst barn find rodent infestation we've seen. Nests are on the floors, the seats, and in the trunk. Several live mice were allegedly spotted during the car's extraction.

How does one move a car when its surrounded by walls? You guessed it: The walls have to be torn down. Fortunately, removing the wall behind the old Ford proved easy. There was only one stud and two large panels in place. With air in the tires and considerable people power to push it backward, the gold pony finally bathed in sunshine for the first time in four decades.

This is when we get a better idea of the car's condition, and it's actually pretty darned good. With just a quick wash and interior cleanup, the only rust appears to be on the rear floorboards. The body is tight and straight, and there are just 59,142 miles showing on the odometer. The old tires even hold air.

The car is now with its new owner in Wyoming. The video ends with the interior already gutted in preparation for new floor pans and interior components. There are plans to get the old straight-six engine running, though a V8 swap could take place in the future. Whatever happens, it's always nice to see an old classic resurrected.