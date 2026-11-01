How A Ball Of Twine Became One Of America's Most Famous Roadside Attractions

America is full of unusual roadside attractions, but few are as unlikely as a giant ball of twine in rural Kansas. Weighing tens of thousands of pounds, this small-town landmark has turned an ordinary farming material into a surprisingly popular destination for road-trippers.

The story behind it is just as fascinating as its size. What began as one farmer's effort to collect leftover baling twine eventually became a record-setting attraction, drawing curious visitors from across the country and proving that sometimes the best road trips include the strangest detours.

It Started With One Kansas Farmer

The story began on December 24, 1953, when Kansas farmer Frank Stoeber started winding leftover sisal twine into a ball. Rather than letting the material go to waste, he gathered the loose strands left over from baling hay and turned them into something useful.

What started as a practical farm project gradually grew into an enormous sphere. As the ball became larger, it attracted attention beyond the farm, eventually catching the interest of people in the nearby community of Cawker City.

In 1961, the town acquired the ball and put it on public display. By 1973, it had earned recognition from the Guinness Book of World Records as the World's Largest Ball of Twine, transforming a farmer's everyday habit into a nationally known curiosity.

How A Ball Of Twine Became A Tourist Attraction

The appeal of the attraction lies in its simplicity. There's no elaborate engineering, expensive admission, or complicated backstory to understand. It's an ordinary object taken to an extraordinary scale, and that's exactly what makes people curious enough to visit.

Publicity helped put Cawker City on the map. The ball attracted attention from newspapers and travel publications, while its unusual claim to fame made it easy to remember and recommend.

Today, the attraction benefits from the same word-of-mouth appeal that has helped quirky roadside stops survive for generations. Travelers looking for something different can add it to a Kansas itinerary, snap a few photographs, and leave with a story that is difficult to top.

The ball has also become a source of local pride. Rather than treating it as a relic of the past, the community continues to maintain and celebrate it as a living part of the town's identity.

The Numbers Behind The World's Largest Ball Of Twine

The attraction's scale is difficult to appreciate until you're standing beside it. Built up over decades, the ball is a remarkable example of how something so commonplace can become a record-setting landmark. Some of the details that make it stand out include:

Started in 1953: Frank Stoeber began winding leftover sisal twine into a ball.

Moved into public life in 1961: Cawker City acquired the ball and made it a community attraction.

Record recognition in 1973: The ball received recognition from the Guinness Book of World Records.

More than 11 feet tall: Its reported height gives visitors a sense of its extraordinary scale.

Still growing: Visitors can contribute twine, meaning the ball's measurements and weight can change over time.

The exact figures depend on when they are measured, but the attraction has been reported to weigh close to 29,000 pounds and measure roughly 46 feet in circumference.

Those numbers help explain why the ball has become such a memorable stop. It's not simply a large object; it's the result of decades of accumulation and community participation.

A Roadside Attraction That Keeps Growing

Unlike traditional monuments, the ball of twine is not a finished project. Its story continues through community events and the participation of visitors who help add to its size.

Cawker City celebrates the attraction with its annual Twine-A-Thon, an event that brings people together to add more twine to the enormous ball. This tradition helps keep the landmark relevant while giving visitors an opportunity to become part of its ongoing history.

The attraction has also received wider recognition. In 2024, it placed third in USA Today's 10Best roadside attractions ranking, reinforcing its status as one of America's most distinctive travel curiosities. For a small Kansas community, that recognition can be valuable. Visitors who come to see the ball may also explore the town, stop at local businesses, and discover other attractions in the surrounding area.

Those who develop a taste for visiting huge balls of twine should know that there's a very similar attraction in Darwin, Minnesota. Unlike the one in Kansas, though, that one does not grow anymore as it's "the largest Twine Ball in the World made by one man, Francis A. Johnson" starting in 1950 up until his death in 1989. According to the official website, the ball is 13 feet in diameter, 40 ft in circumference, and weighs 17,400 pounds.

What Road-Trippers Say About America's Quirkiest Roadside Attractions

Reddit discussions highlight why unusual landmarks like the World's Largest Ball of Twine appeal to road-trippers. In a thread on r/roadtrip about favorite roadside attractions, travelers discuss quirky stops that make long drives more memorable, including the appeal of visiting Cawker City's famous twine ball.

The attraction also fits a wider tradition of seeking out unusual landmarks. In a discussion on r/AskAnAmerican about visiting the biggest or smallest things in each state, the topic raises an interesting question: are these places worth a dedicated trip, or are they better as spontaneous detours? For many road-trippers, their appeal lies in the novelty and the stories they provide.

A similar spirit appears in this r/roadtrip thread about finding places off the beaten path. These conversations reflect the appeal of destinations that don't require expensive tickets or hours of sightseeing.

Is It Worth A Road-Trip Detour?

For drivers who enjoy discovering unusual places, the World's Largest Ball of Twine is an appealing addition to a trip through Kansas. It may not offer the thrills of a scenic mountain road or the excitement of an automotive museum, but it delivers something different: a memorable stop with a story behind it.

The attraction is free to visit, making it an easy addition to a longer journey. Its outdoor display also allows travelers to see the ball without committing to a lengthy tour or complicated itinerary. More importantly, it captures the spirit of the American road trip. The best journeys are not always defined by the destination itself, but by the unexpected places discovered along the way.

What do you think?

Stoeber never set out to create a tourism phenomenon. He was simply putting leftover farm material to use. Decades later, that humble project has become a community landmark and a destination for travelers who appreciate the unusual.

And perhaps that's the real reason the ball of twine continues to draw visitors. It proves that a road-trip attraction doesn't always need to be a major theme park or a famous natural wonder. Sometimes, all it needs is a curious story, a small town willing to embrace it, and an awful lot of twine.

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