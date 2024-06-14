A plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, or PHEV, is pretty much the best of both worlds: You can plug it in at home, charging up the onboard battery for all-electric driving with zero tailpipe emissions, but you’ve still got a gasoline engine for long drives. The best PHEVs for 2024 offer plenty of all-electric driving range, meaning you might be able to do your entire commute without ever burning a drop of gasoline.

Here, we’ve listed the top 2024 PHEVs in terms of total all-electric battery range. We’re using EPA window-sticker data, as listed for each vehicle on FuelEconomy.gov. Let’s see which 2024 PHEVs can get you the most miles on a fully charged battery

1. 2024 Toyota Prius Prime SE: 44 Miles

$34,070

The Prius Prime is the plug-in variant of Toyota’s legendary hybrid sedan, and the SE trim is both the most efficient and the most affordable PHEV Prius. Thanks to smaller-diameter wheels and a slightly more humble option package, the Prius Prime SE gets you 44 miles of all-electric driving and an impressive 127 MPGe, while the higher-spec XSE and XSE Premium give you 39 electric miles and 114 MPGe.

2. 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime: 42 Miles

$45,040

Impressively, the plug-in hybrid RAV4 nearly matches the Prius Prime on all-electric driving range. Of course, with its crossover ride height and larger utility body, the RAV4 Prime can’t quite match the Prius in overall fuel economy, but with 94 MPGe, it’s no slouch—and it’s got passenger and cargo space the sleek Prius can’t match.

3. 2024 Volvo S60 Recharge: 41 Miles

$53,145

Volvo's stylish S60 sport sedan pairs performance and thriftiness, with a 0-60 time of just 4.3 seconds and 455 total horsepower. Fully charged, the battery gives you up to 41 miles of all-electric driving range, so you can breeze through your daily errands on battery power, then enjoy up to 74 MPGe when the gasoline engine kicks in.

4. 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: 38 Miles

$41,840

If you need lots of space in your PHEV, the plug-in Outlander is the right choice for you. Mitsubishi’s PHEV SUV seats 7 and offers lots of cargo space. It’s a large vehicle, but don’t let the size fool you: The Outlander gets 38 miles on a full battery charge and averages 64 MPGe overall.

5. 2025 Lexus NX 450h Plus: 37 Miles

$62,790

The highest-spec model in the Lexus NX lineup, the 450h Plus AWD, is also the most versatile. The plug-in hybrid drivetrain gives you up to 37 miles of all-electric driving range on a fully-charged battery. And once that’s gone, you can expect up to 84 MPGe.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

6. 2024 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge: 35 Miles

$59,395

Built on the same basic architecture as the Volvo S60 sedan, the XC60 plug-in hybrid offers similar performance, with 455 horsepower and a sports car-like 4.5-second 0-60 time. The onboard battery offers up to 35 miles of all-electric driving, and overall, the XC60 T8 AWD Recharge is rated at 63 MPGe.

7. 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid: 34 Miles

$40,965

Kia has been on a roll lately, introducing bold, futuristic designs in vehicle segments that usually feature bland, unexciting styling. The updated Sportage is no exception. In plug-in hybrid guise, the Sportage offers 34 miles of gas-free driving, averaging 84 MPGe when the gas engine kicks on.

8. 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale: 33 Miles

$45,440

A new type of vehicle for Alfa Romeo, the Tonale is a funky small SUV with a plug-in drivetrain offering up to 33 miles of electric range and 77 MPGe overall. The Tonale packs 285 total horsepower and a massive 360 lb-ft of torque, giving this stubby little crossover the kind of performance we used to expect from hot hatchbacks, including a 0-60 time of 6 seconds flat.

9. 2024 Dodge Hornet PHEV: 33 Miles

$42,995

Built on the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the Dodge Hornet offers a plug-in hybrid drivetrain on the top two trims, R/T and R/T Plus. Thus equipped, the Hornet PHEV serves up 288 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, enough muscle to sprint this angry-looking little SUV to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. When you’re not flogging it, the Hornet PHEV gets the same 33 miles of all-electric range and 77 MPGe as its pricier Alfa twin.

10. 2024 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid: 33 Miles

$40,100

The Hyundai Tucson is a great choice for families that want a roomy, practical family SUV with great fuel economy. In PHEV format, the Tucson gives you up to 33 miles of all-electric driving on a full charge. After that, you can expect up to 80 MPGe, which is rather impressive for a vehicle of this size.