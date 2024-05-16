Believe it or not, 2025 model year vehicles are already on the way. As we near the summer moths, more manufacturers will begin rolling out their new models for next year. Kia is especially bullish on getting their 2025 models to market.

Kia already has five updated and/or facelifted cars arriving for 2025: The Carnival minivan, the EV6, the K4 (formerly the Forte) and K5 sedans, and the Sorento Hybrid SUV. All of these vehicles will be in Kia dealerships before you know it. Here’s what you can expect from these 2025 Kia models before they hit dealer lots over the next few months.

2025 Kia Carnival / Hybrid

On-Sale Date: Summer 2024 (est.)

Price: $35,000 (est.)

Engine: Turbo 1.6L Four-Cylinder Hybrid / 3.5L V-6

Output: 242 / 287 Horsepower

What's New: Exterior + Interior Redesign, Hybrid Powertrain

The Kia Carnival is a stylish and tech-heavy minivan. It gets even better for 2025 with an aggressive redesign highlighted by a large rectangular grille, sharp headlights, and the automaker's "Star Map" LED running lights. The back end looks better, too, with new LED taillights.

The interior is comfier thanks to reclining second-row seats with built-in footrests, and a roomy 145.1 cubic feet of cargo space with the second and third rows removed. Rear passengers also get a Connected Car Rear Cockpit entertainment suite with multiple 14.6-inch HD screens.

The biggest update for 2025 is the arrival of a hybrid powertrain, which pairs a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine with a 54.0-kilowatt electric motor for a combined output of 242 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque. But you can still get the V-6; the naturally aspirated 3.5-liter engine gives you 287 hp and 260 lb-ft of twist.

2025 Kia EV6

On-Sale Date: Summer 2024 (est.)

Price: $45,000 (est.)

Battery: 84.0-Kilowatt-Hours

Output: TBD

What's New: Exterior + Interior Redesign, More Range

Kia’s first EV is getting an update for the 2025 model year. The EV6’s facelift includes new headlight fixtures, an updated bumper treatment, and fresh 19- and 20-inch wheel options on the base model and the GT-Line trim.

The lightly updated interior features a new steering wheel design alongside additional features like a fingerprint authentication system, a 12.0-inch head-up display, and a digital rearview mirror. Much of the glossy black plastic trim in the center console has also been removed.

A new 84.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack replaces the old 77.4-kilowatt-hour pack and improves the charging time and range on certain models. The new EV6 recharges from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes on a 350-kilowatt fast charger. The rear-wheel-drive EV6 Long Range now has 307 miles of range instead of 295 miles.

We still don’t know when the updated EV6 goes on sale or how much it will cost, but expect an on-sale date of sometime this summer and an asking price of around $45,000 for the base model.

2025 Kia K4

On-Sale Date: Late 2024

Price: $22,500 (est.)

Engine: 2.0L Four-Cylinder / Turbo 1.6L Four-Cylinder

Output: 147 / 190 Horsepower

What's New: New Name, Fresh Exterior + Interior, Bigger Size

The K4 is a new sedan that replaces the Forte in Kia’s lineup for 2025. It'll go on sale later this year with an all-new design that features a rakish roof, a sharp C-pillar, and unique vertical lights, while growing in size compared to its predecessor. The K4 is about three inches longer and two inches wider than the Forte.

Kia will offer the sedan in five trims: LX, LXS, EX, GT-Line, and GT-Line Turbo. The cabin features a massive display on the dash—30 inches of screen—wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and over-the-air updates. GT-Line models get heated front seats, while a Harmon Kardon audio system is an available option.

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque that pairs with a continuously variable transmission. The optional engine is the smaller, turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 190 hp and 195 lb-ft of twist, which mates with an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

2025 Kia K5

On-Sale Date: Summer 2024

Price: $28,145

Engine: 2.5L Four-Cylinder / Turbo 2.5L Four-Cylinder

Output: 191 / 290 Horsepower

What's New: Updated Exterior + Interior

The Kia K5 received its mid-cycle refresh for 2025, gaining updated headlights and a new front bumper to accommodate them. The fifth-generation sedan first went on sale for the 2021 model year, replacing the Optima, and it rolls into the new model year with minor styling tweaks while looking similar to the outgoing model.

A more significant update happened inside the car. The dash now accommodates two curved screens measuring 12.0 inches for the driver and 12.3 for the infotainment display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard features.

The base engine is Kia’s naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels, but customers can upgrade to all-wheel drive on the GT-Line. The K5 GT has the most powerful engine in the lineup—a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 290 hp and 311 lb-ft that pairs with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid

On-Sale Date: Summer 2024

Price: $40,065

Engine: Turbo 1.6L Four-Cylinder Hybrid

Output: 227 Horsepower / 258 Pound-Feet

What's New: Updated Exterior + Interior, Updated Powertrain

The updated Sorento SUV went on sale for 2024 with its traditional gas powertrain. But for 2025, a refreshed hybrid makes its debut. It has the same sharp redesign as the pure gas model with waterfall-esque headlights and new LED running lights. And it'll get the same updated interior with dual 12.3-inch screens.

Underhood is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder gas engine and a 1.5-kilowatt-hour battery paired with an electric motor that generate a combined 227 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

The Sorento Hybrid returns 36 miles per gallon combined on the front-wheel drive model. It's also available with all-wheel drive. The base Sorento Hybrid EX with FWD starts at $40,065, while AWD is an extra $1,800.