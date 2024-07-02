Just like the Zonda, Pagani will probably keep building special versions of the Huayra hypercar until customers quit asking. We've already seen the Codalunga, the Imola, and the Huayra R. Now Pagani is debuting a new version at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed—and it has a manual.

That's right, this is the first Pagani Huayra with a manual transmission. The appropriately named Huayra Epitome—meant to represent peak Pagani—was commissioned by an exceptionally well-off client wanting a Huayra with a manual shifter. The seven-speed gearbox comes from Xtrac and uses the "latest triple-disc clutch for better torque transmission." And it's housed within a beautiful aluminum open gate, just like in the Utopia.

That seven-speed manual is attached to a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12 engine from Mercedes-AMG that makes 852 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque, and revs to 6,700 rpm. The Huayra Epitome has the same amount of power as the Utopia, allowing it to achieve a top speed of 217.5 miles per hour. A six-way titanium exhaust system sends sound bellowing out of the Huayra's backside, complete with a blown diffuser for extra downforce.

Elsewhere, engineers tightened up the suspension. The Epitome has less pitch and roll than the standard Huayra, Pagani says, but there is a “Super Soft” mode that keeps the ride at its cushiest—you know, for cruising around Monaco or the shores of Lake Como. That drive mode automatically shuts off at 93 mph.

The exterior gets a slight redesign that includes a front and rear bumper treatment with new LED lighting accents and a larger grille for improved airflow. A huge integrated rear wing graces the trunk lid, and the entire body is draped in a dark blue carbon fiber weave. Gold accents and gold wheels finish off the upscale look.

The car was built by Pagani’s Grandi Complicazioni special vehicles division and took nine months to plan, and another 10 months to complete. But if you want one—you’re out of luck. This will be the only Huayra of its kind.