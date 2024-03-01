Money can't buy happiness, but it can get you an absurdly fancy SUV. Companies like Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, and Mercedes-Benz all have high-priced, impeccably styled SUVs packed with powerful engines and loaded with amenities. Naturally, they don't come cheap.

We've scoured the internet and found 50 of the most expensive SUVs money can buy, all of them starting at $95,000 or higher—and a few reaching into the millions. Some of these SUVs are extremely rare or coachbuilt on other platforms, while others have been out of production for a few years. But all of them are exceptionally pricey.

Each of these prices represent the cost of the SUV when new (with destination, when applicable), so we're not counting any sold at auction or secondhand to collectors. Regardless, there are many millions of dollars worth of SUVs on this list.

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

$96,200

In 2021, Dodge shoved a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine under the hood of its biggest SUV, the Durango. The result was a three-row with 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque, giving it enough oomph to hit 60 mph in a blistering 3.4 seconds. It’s one of the quickest SUVs on this list, but it probably won’t be around after this year.

Tesla Model X Plaid

$96,380

If you want to go quick with a bunch of people on board, you can’t do better than the Model X Plaid. With a 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds, it’s the quickest production SUV in the world. Tesla lists the 1,020-horsepower, tri-motor Plaid with 326 miles of range courtesy of a 100.0-kilowatt-hour battery, but opting for the dual-motor model bumps the range to 335 miles for a $68,590 starting price.

Audi SQ8

$97,795

Audi’s combustion-powered SQ8 sports a minor refresh for 2024, bringing an updated grille, front fascia, and headlights to the party. Things are the same behind that face, namely the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 generating 500 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. With a starting price of $97,795, it’s a tad more than the electric SQ8 Sportback E-Tron.

GMC Hummer EV SUV

$99,470

With the Edition 1 trim spoken for, the GMC Hummer EV SUV 2X is the entry point for the massive people mover. $99,470 gets you a dual-motor Ultium powertrain with a GM-estimated 570 horsepower and an EPA-estimated range of 303 miles. The 3X bumps range to 314 miles with its monstrous 205-kilowatt-hour battery, but the price goes up too—$106,945 to be exact.

Lotus Eletre

$105,400

Sleek and fast with its dual-motor electric powertrain making up to 905 horsepower, the Eletre is a significant departure from typical Lotus vehicles. Among other things, there’s room for five people inside, and the 112.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack is good for 310 miles between charges. It also weighs 5,500 pounds, a properly enormous figure for a Lotus. But it has mass-market appeal, and at $105,400, it undercuts many rivals in the luxury performance SUV segment.

Maserati Grecale Trofeo

$105,500

Maserati’s newest SUV comes with a powerful Trofeo trim that starts at $105,500. At that price you get a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine making 523 horsepower, giving the luxury SUV a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 177 mph.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

$105,550

Now entering its second model year, the flagship electric SUV from Mercedes is available in 450+, 450 4Matic, and 580 trims. There’s also the ultra-luxurious Maybach version that you’ll see later on this list. But $105,550 gets you a single-motor 335-horsepower powertrain with a 108.4-kilowatt-hour battery and a 305-mile range. Spend $126,000, and you’ll get a dual-motor setup with 536 horsepower.

Land Rover Range Rover

$108,875

Even the base Range Rover ain’t cheap for 2024. The posh SUV starts at $108,875 with destination and quickly climbs from there with options. The base model has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with mild-hybrid assist that gives it 394 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, with a 0-60 mph time of around 5.5 seconds.

BMW iX M60

$112,495

You can buy a base BMW iX for about $87,000, and that gets you 516 horsepower and up to 311 miles of range. But slap an M badge on the backside of that electric crossover and it ups the ante to 610 hp with 290 miles of range, with a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds compared to 4.4.

Cadillac Escalade ESV

$118,690

Measuring 227 inches long, the Cadillac Escalade ESV is a big boy. It’s 15.1 inches longer than the standard model, with an improved cargo capacity of 41.5 cubic feet behind the third row, rather than 25.5 cubic feet for the smaller variant. Both models are available with either a 6.2-liter V-8 making 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet or a turbodiesel 3.0-liter inline-six producing 277 hp and 460 lb-ft.

Lamborghini LM002

$120,000

Before the Urus, Lamborghini had a rugged, Hummer-like SUV called the LM002. Also known as the “Rambo Lambo,” it came with standard four-wheel drive and a V-12 engine making more than 440 horsepower. It wasn’t quick, reaching 60 mph in just 7.7 seconds, but they were rare. Lamborghini only built 328 examples between 1986 and 1993.

BMW X5 M Competition

$123,295

As of the 2024 model year, the BMW X5 M exclusively comes in the higher performance Competition trim in the United States. It now has an electric motor that integrates into the eight-speed automatic transmission, producing 12 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque. The engine is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 making 617 hp and 553 lb-ft. The speedy SUV can reach 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds. The updated brakes feature six-piston calipers and 15.6-inch rotors in front and single-piston stoppers with 15.0-inch discs at the back.

Audi RS Q8

$127,590

The RS Q8 is another performance-focused SUV from Audi. It has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 producing 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque that attaches to an eight-speed automatic. This SUV can reach 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and has a standard top speed of 174 mph. An option increases the max velocity to 190 mph.

BMW X6 M Competition

$128,195

From a performance standpoint, the BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition are nearly identical. They have the same twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 engine making 617 horsepower and the same compact mild-hybrid electric motor. But the key difference is the way these two SUVs look; the X5 has a traditional SUV shape while the X6 goes for a coupe-like look. If you want the coupe styling, it will cost you an extra $5,000 over the X5.

Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S SUV

$128,850

The Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S is also a speedy SUV. It packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 making 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. The vehicle rides on an air suspension with Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ settings. The Trail and Sand drive programs raise the model 2.2 inches for handling rugged terrain.

Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe

$131,700

The Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S takes everything you like about the standard model and swaps out the boxy body for a sleeker appearance. It has the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 making 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

$144,150

The G550 is the base model of the G-Class, but even the entry-level model is pretty pricey. The boxy SUV comes with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 making 416 horsepower, routing it to a nine-speed automatic gearbox with a two-speed transfer case. It can tow up to 7,000 pounds.

Mercedes-AMG GLS63

$147,000

The GLS shows up a few times on this list, but none more powerful than the AMG 63 model. Packing a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine, the GLS 63 has 603 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of just 4.1 seconds—impressive for such a massive SUV. It is pricey, though, at $147,000 with destination.

Alpina XB7

$150,395

Alpina started as a BMW tuner, but now the German automaker owns the brand outright. The XB7 takes the already luxurious X7 SUV and makes it even more posh with touches like Lavalina leather covering the steering wheel, myrtle wood trim, and optional Piano lacquer or Natural Walnut accents. The powertrain consists of a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 making 630 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe

$153,050

Porsche offers many flavors of the Cayenne, and the Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe is near the top of the range. It combines a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 and an electric motor to make 729 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. It also features a standard adaptive air suspension and rear-axle steering. Aluminum trim decorates the dashboard and doors.

Cadillac Escalade-V

$155,515

The Cadillac Escalade-V takes the standard SUV and adds more performance via a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 making 682 horsepower and 653 pound-feet. For the 2024 model year, the SUV is available with a 20th Anniversary package with a different graphic on the grille, puddle lights, and a new logo on the infotainment splash screen. The GM Super Cruise advanced driver assistance system is also available.

BMW XM

$159,995

The BMW XM is the first dedicated vehicle from the M division since the M1. The beefy SUV has a chiseled exterior and packs a hybrid-assisted 4.4-liter V-8 making a total of 644 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The standard interior features Merino leather and Alcantara for the headliner and pillars.

Maserati Levante Trofeo

$167,000

The Trofeo is the range-topping version of the Maserati Levante. It comes with a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V-8 making 572 horsepower and an eight-speed automatic gearbox with a standard limited-slip rear differential, The cabin has full-grain natural leather covering the sport seats.

Rezvani Tank

$175,000

Rezvani is an American automaker that builds wild-looking vehicles like the Tank SUV. It shares underpinnings with the Jeep Wrangler, but the company offers lots of upgrades to set this model apart. For example, a 1,000-horsepower 6.2-liter V-8 is available for $95,000, and a thermal night vision system costs $6,500.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 SUV

$175,500

Maybach goes beyond the company’s usual level of opulence. For the GLS600, the tweaks over lesser models include chrome trim for the exterior and optional 23-inch wheels. Inside, there’s diamond-quilted leather upholstery. Power comes from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 making 550 horsepower.

Mercedes-AMG G63

$180,950

If the standard G-Class isn’t enough for you, the G63 gives the boxy SUV even more power. Its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 pumps out 577 horsepower, which is 161 hp more than the standard version. There are also minor styling tweaks to befit the AMG division.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

$181,050

The Maybach EQS SUV combines ultimate luxury with an electric powertrain and two motors making a total of 649 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. There’s a high-tech cabin featuring a 17.7-inch center screen, a 12.3-inch passenger display, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and a pair of 11.6-inch monitors for passengers in the rear.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

$197,950

The Cayenne Turbo GT sits at the top of the SUV’s lineup. Its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 makes 650 horsepower, versus 729 hp for the Turbo E-Hybrid. The GT comes standard with performance-oriented components like 22-inch wheels, rear-wheel steering, air suspension, ceramic-composite brakes, and titanium exhaust pipes.

Aston Martin DBX

$203,172

Aston Martin’s first SUV, the DBX, comes from the factory with a twin-turbo V-8 making 542 horsepower. That means it can race to 60 mph in about 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 181 mph. But there’s an even more powerful version further down on this list.

Bentley Bentayga

$205,925

The Bentayga is one of the most luxurious SUVs in the world. It’s available with loads of high-end features. For example, the Airline Seat Specification uses sensors to adjust the heating and ventilation based on a passenger’s body temperature. Buyers can pick a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 producing 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. The other choice is a plug-in hybrid turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 making 456 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.

Lamborghini Urus

$233,995

The Urus is Lamborghini’s first SUV since the mighty LM002. And even though it shares underpinnings with the Bentley Bentayga, Lambo focuses more on performance rather than luxury. Its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 pumps out 657 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. The sporty SUV can reach a top speed of 190 miles per hour.

Bowler EXR-S

$240,000

The Bowler EXR-S was a heavily modified Land Rover Range Rover Sport. It featured an overhauled body with big fender arches and inlets in the rear flanks. Under the hood, there was a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 making 550 horsepower. It debuted back in 2012, but the SUV is no longer in production. And today, Land Rover owns the Bowler brand.

Bentley Bentayga Speed

$267,325

The Bentayga Speed is the performance-oriented version of Bentley’s luxury SUV. It gets a power upgrade from a twin-turbo 6.0-liter W-12 producing 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. Compared to the standard model, the air suspension is firmer, and this model comes with carbon-ceramic brake discs for better stopping power.

USSV Rhino GX

$275,000

The Rhino GX is an SUV that looks ready for a war zone. It also has LED light bars on the front and sides of the roof. Up to 38-inch tires are available. The underpinnings come from the Ford F-450, and buyers can select either a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8 or a 6.8-liter V-10. Five- and seven-passenger configurations are available—but you’ll be shelling out at least $275,000 for the most basic version.

Land Rover Range Rover SV Long Wheelbase

$235,475

The previous-generation Range Rover SV was available in a long-wheelbase configuration that combined a powerful engine and a spacious cabin. Power came from a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 making 557 horsepower. The larger body gave passengers in the rear seats a massive 47 inches of legroom and could recline up to 40 degrees. The chairs also featured a hot stone massage function. A refrigerator in the back had room for two bottles of champagne.

Aston Martin DBX 707

$239,086

The DBX 707 is the performance version of Aston Martin’s SUV. A twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 makes 697 horsepower (707 metric horsepower, hence the vehicle’s name). It rides on a revised air suspension that allows for less body roll. Carbon-ceramic brake discs are also part of the package.

Lamborghini Urus Performante

$273,880

As its name implies, the Urus Performante focuses on performance. Additional tuning for the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 takes the output to 666 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. It also weighs 104 pounds less than the standard Urus. This setup lets the SUV reach 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 193 mph.

Rezvani Vengeance

$285,000

If you saw the Rezvani Tank a few entries ago and thought it needed to be bigger, the company has the Vengeance for you. It offers three rows of seating in a rugged-looking package. Buyers can pick General Motors’ 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel making 277 horsepower or a 6.2-liter V-8 producing 420 hp. Rezvani offers wild options like the $95,000 Military Package with bulletproof glass, an armored body, electromagnetic pulse protection, electrified door handles, and gas masks.

Faraday Future FF91

$309,000

The Faraday Future FF91 is technically in production, finally, but there are limited deliveries. It features a 130.0-kilowatt-hour battery providing an EPA-estimated range of 381 miles. Plus, the three electric motors make a total of 1,050 horsepower. Inside, there’s a high-tech cabin that features 11 screens. But it is exceptionally pricey; the FF91 starts at $309,000 for 2024.

Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner

$339,150

The Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Mulliner is the range-topping version of the luxurious SUV. Mulliner is the brand’s personalization division that makes products even more posh, with upgrades like diamond-quilted leather and deep-pile wool carpets. Plus, there are 12 LED lights on each front door and 22 on each of the back doors. Power comes from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 making 542 horsepower.

Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4²

$350,050

The Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4²—say “4x4 Squared”—was even more capable than the already rugged G63. It has a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 with 577 horsepower and 612 lb-ft of torque, three locking differentials, and a ridiculous amount of ground clearance thanks to portal axles. Mercedes only offered the special G63 for a few years, and it cost $350,050 when it was new.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

$376,750

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the famed British brand’s high-end SUV. Buyers can choose between a bench in the rear or the Individual Seat configuration with two chairs and a big console in between them with a drinks cabinet, whiskey glasses, and champagne flutes. Power comes from a twin-turbo 6.75-liter V-12 producing 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. You won’t be able to get into one for less than $376,000.

Rezvani Hercules 6x6

$395,000

Subtle isn’t in Rezvani’s vocabulary. The Hercules 6x6 offers drivers six-wheel drive and a number of available security-focused features like underside explosive protection, electromagnetic pulse protection, electrified door handles, blinding lights, and gas masks. The base engine is a 285-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6, but a 1,000-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is a $95,000 option.

Ferrari Purosangue

$402,050

The Purosangue is Ferrari’s entry into the sporty SUV market and is the brand’s first mass-produced model with four doors. With its low ride height, don’t expect to do any hardcore off-roading like you would in the Mercedes G-Class. This Prancing Horse uses a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 producing 715 horsepower and 528 pound-feet of torque. The engine gets the vehicle to 62 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 192 mph.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan

$453,250

The Black Badge version of the Cullinan gives the posh SUV even more power. The upgraded twin-turbo 6.75-liter V-12 makes 600 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. The eight-speed automatic has a more aggressive shift pattern, and there’s a revised suspension.

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6

$544,378

The previous-generation Mercedes G-Class was available as a wild 6x6 variant. It weighed 8,487 pounds and came with a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 making 544 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque. The big SUV also had 37-inch tires for getting around while off-roading.

Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet

$754,200

The previous-gen G-Class also got a landaulet version with a convertible portion for the rear section of the roof. Opening the panel gave passengers in the rear an open-air driving experience. Its twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12 pumped out 621 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. Mercedes limited the top speed to 112 miles per hour. Other tweaks included using the portal axles from the G500 4x4² and stretching the wheelbase by 23 inches versus the standard model. The posh cabin featured folding tables, heated and cooled cup holders, and a rear-seat entertainment system. The company limited production to just 99 units.

Dartz Prombron

$1.2 Million

The Dartz Prombon is a bizarre and very expensive SUV from Latvia. The armored rig features a kevlar-titanium body, a retina scanner, fingerprint recognition, cameras, sirens, and electrified door handles. Buyers could specify a Mercedes-sourced twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 making as much as 1,500 horsepower. The company is still alive and kicking, and even promises a “more extreme” SUV in the near future.

Scarbo Vintage SV Rover

$1.5 Million

The Scarbo Vintage SV Rover is a rugged-looking SUV that combines styling cues from the original Ford Bronco, Land Rover Defender, and H1 Humvee. This vehicle features a mid-mounted engine with a supercharged V-8 making 1,100 horsepower. A 1,006-hp electric powertrain is also available. It has a two-speed transfer case and front- and rear-locking differentials. The pushrod suspension provides 30 inches of wheel travel, and there’s four-wheel steering for maximizing off-road capability. But you will have to dish out more than a million bucks if you want one.

Karlmann King

$1.9 Million

The Karlmann King looks like the most expensive SUV in the world. The underpinnings came from the Ford F-550 heavy-duty pickup, while the company offered a bullet-resistant package to make the body as tough as the vehicle’s exterior appears. Inside, buyers could pick from four-, five-, six-, or seven-passenger configurations.

Amenities included a retractable TV, refrigerator, tables, and even a coffee machine. And this SUV as a beefy machine, so even with a 6.8-liter V-10 engine, the top speed was only 87 miles per hour. But as far as we can tell, Karlmann is no longer building its insane-looking King SUV. And the absurd asking price combined with limited production means it’s nearly impossible to find a used one these days—if you were so inclined.

