Affordability is a sliding scale, especially when the average price of a new car these days is about $50,000. That said, there are still fun cars out there you can snag for well under that average – even a few that come in at less than $30,000.

For 2024, we found 20 sporty cars that cost less than $50,000. Many of these vehicles come from classic automakers like Honda, Mazda, and Toyota, with icons like the Miata and newcomers like the GR Corolla making the cut. Even a few luxury brands have sporty options that won't break the bank.

Price: $29,215

Miata is always the answer when it comes to affordable fun. Starting at $29,215, the Mazda MX-5 Miata has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque, a snappy six-speed manual gearbox standard (or an automatic if that’s how you roll), and either a traditional soft top or a hardtop RF model. No matter which Miata you choose, you can’t go wrong.

Price: $29,310

The Jetta GLI is VW’s sedan alternative to the GTI hot hatch. It packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, with your choice of a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch, and standard front-wheel drive. At just $29,310 to start, it’s one of the most affordable sporty cars in the US.

Price: $29,495

Second only to the Miata in price, the rear-drive Toyota GR86 sports car starts at $29,495. It comes with a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter flat-four with a bit more power than the Mazda – 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet – plus the option of a six-speed manual or automatic. Rear-wheel drive is a standard affair, but you do have to settle for a fixed roof. A small price to pay for an otherwise stellar sports car.

Price: $30,195

The Honda Civic Si remains a popular sporty sedan for those wanting fun, affordability, and functionality. Starting at just over $30,000, the Si has a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, making 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. It’s down on power compared to most other sporty four-doors, but it comes with a limited-slip differential, a six-speed manual, a customizable drive mode, and 18-inch wheels, without scrimping on creature comforts like a Bose sound system.

Price: $31,315

The Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 are essentially identical. The two coupes share the same platform and the same 2.4-liter Boxer engine with 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The BRZ, though, has a Subaru StarLink infotainment system and EyeSight driver’s assistance technology standard – even on the manual. And if you want to get fancy, the Subaru BRZ tS offers a more track-focused STI suspension, Brembo brakes, and a leather-and-suede interior. That version is a bit pricier though; the tS starts at $36,465.

Price: $31,625

The Subaru WRX is only a little more expensive than the two cheaper four-doors on this list, yet it gets a lot more power. The base WRX starts at $31,625 and comes with a standard turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, paired to a six-speed manual transmission or an optional CVT. Buyers in the market for more performance can opt for the WRX TR, which gets uprated Brembo brakes and revised suspension and steering tuning – but that version starts at a lofty $42,775.

Price: $32,515

The Ford Mustang is a muscle car icon, and for 2024, it starts at $32,515. The base Mustang EcoBoost Fastback has a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine making 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque – significantly more than what Mazda’s and Toyota’s sports cars offer. It comes with a standard 10-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.

Price: $33,190

The Volkswagen GTI is still around and kicking. This year the hot hatchback starts at $33,190 and comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. It comes standard with a seven-speed dual-clutch, but a manual gearbox option is available, and power travels exclusively to the front wheels. VW also offers a few unique trims to choose from, including the 380 Autobahn model – which will be the last new GTI with a manual gearbox. That version costs $40,625.

Price: $34,015

The Hyundai Elantra N is a feisty four-door sports sedan that has a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that makes 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque, paired to either a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed dual-clutch. Unlike Subaru’s sports sedan, though, the Elantra N is only available with front-wheel drive. Even though there is an updated Elantra N for 2024, Hyundai still hasn’t released pricing for that version; 2023 pricing is listed here.

Price: $32,995

The new Integra is a fancier Civic for more money, starting at $32,995. It makes the same 200 horsepower as the Civic Si, with the same engine, but Acura pairs that with a continuously variable transmission as standard, while the Honda is manual only. The two share similar cabins, although Acura added its own touches to improve the look and feel. Acura offers an even hotter Type S variant with 320 horsepower, but it’s far more expensive at $51,995.

Price: $36,395

Mini says its John Cooper Works models will be built in “extremely limited” numbers for 2024 before the new version arrives next year, but you can still go on their website and build out the 228-horsepower British hot hatch of your dreams. The JCW Hardtop has a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and should get to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. A six-speed manual transmission comes standard while an eight-speed automatic is available on the mid-range Signature trim, and buyers can choose from the traditional hardtop or a convertible.

Price: $37,595

The Toyota GR Corolla is one of the more exciting cars on this list. It’s a five-door hatchback with all-wheel drive that hides a three-cylinder, turbocharged engine making 300 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is the only gearbox and its price starts at just $37,595. The Circuit Edition costs about $10,000 more. Oh, and it comes with a one-year complimentary National Auto Sport Association membership.

Price: $43,305

The Nissan Z looks sharp with its retro-future styling outside and modern cabin. But those looks come at a price – the Z starts at $43,305. A twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 powers the rear wheels, delivering 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. Eighteen-inch wheels and LED headlights are standard, with either a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Ford Mustang GT

Price: $44,305

​​Moving up from the EcoBoost to the Mustang GT unlocks a 5.0-liter V8 with 486 horsepower and rear-wheel drive. A six-speed manual is the standard transmission, but a quick-shifting 10-speed automatic is also available for an extra $1,595. It’s still not the most powerful pony car of the group, though; the track-focused Dark Horse has 500 hp, although that version costs $61,080.

Price: $45,890

The Type R is the Civic’s ultimate form and is far more expensive than its Si sibling. However, it makes 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque from its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. A six-speed manual is the only available gearbox while stopping power comes from four-piston Brembo front brakes. It looks meaner than, too, with a more prominent grille opening, a hood vent, and a sizable rear spoiler.

Price: $46,890

The GTI’s bigger, more powerful sibling – the Golf R – starts at $46,890. Packing a more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with 315 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, the all-wheel-drive Golf R comes with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG, and it’ll hit 60 mph in about 3.9 seconds.

Price: $47,990

While the high-powered CT4-V Blackwing costs over $60,000, you can still snag a CT4 with a V badge. This version packs a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine making 325 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, which gets it to 60 mph in about 4.5 seconds. The downside is that the only transmission option is a 10-speed automatic – only the Blackwing gets the manual.

Price: $47,535

The Toyota Supra 2.0 is the cheapest way to get the automaker’s sports car. It costs $47,535 and comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivering 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic, the only gearbox available. But the coupe can hit 60 miles per hour in five seconds flat.

Price: $48,095

If you’re in the market for a fancier GTI with four doors instead of five, the Audi S3 has a higher-output turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel comes standard, as does a seven-speed automatic transmission, and the S3 starts at $48,095 for 2024.

Price: $50,695

Sure, $50,695 (with destination) isn’t exactly the definition of "affordable," but what you get for that price is a powerful and poised 2 Series. The M240i has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, which propels it to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds. Unfortunately, you can’t get a manual with this 2 Series, but the eight-speed automatic is one of the best in the business.

