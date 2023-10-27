Toyota is preparing to introduce a faster, more powerful Supra GRMN. Important details like the powertrain remain a mystery, but the recent spy photos and videos couldn’t hide the visual changes coming to the high-performance coupe.

A new rendering peels away what little camouflage the Supra has been wearing, providing a possible preview of the car’s refreshed styling. It has a new front spoiler lip, canards on the bumper, and a different rear wing. Toyota could also massage the front bumper’s styling.

Gallery: Toyota Supra GRMN Rendering

4 Photos

The rendering features the car with unique wheels, which previous spy shots had revealed were wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The Supra will have beefier brakes, too, with red calipers hiding behind the presumably lightweight alloys.

While the exterior modifications are minor, we expect more significant changes under the hood. Rumors have suggested that the Supra GMNR could use a BMW M engine, specifically, the S58.

The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six mill makes 473 horsepower in the base M4 and 503 hp in the M4 Competition. The M4 CSL has 543 hp and 479 pound-feet of torque, but we don’t expect the new Supra GRMN to have that much power on tap. Something in the 450-500-hp range seems likelier.

The entry-level Supra features BMW’s 2.0-liter B48 engine, with the larger, 382-hp 3.0-liter B58 also an option. The car is available with a manual transmission, but people shouldn’t expect the GRMN version to offer if it gets the S58 engine. The M4 Competition and M4 CSL are automatic-only, but Toyota might surprise us.

The rendering doesn’t depict the Supra’s interior, but it’ll likely receive a handful of minor adjustments. The car could have sportier seats, and we expect plenty of GRMN branding throughout.

The new Supra will sit at the top of the model’s lineup when it debuts, putting it above the GR Supra 3.0 Premium, which starts at $58,745 for the 2024 model year. Toyota is also offering an even pricier 45th Anniversary Edition at $65,470. A new engine could add quite the premium to the Supra’s price tag. Toyota hasn’t announced when it will reveal the car, so stay tuned.