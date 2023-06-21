It's Wednesday, and that means it's podcast time. This week, we've got a lot to talk about, ranging from the Ram Rampage for Brazil to Japan's wild-looking Toyota Alphard minivan.

After a lengthy teaser campaign, the Ram Rampage finally debuted in Brazil. The small truck rides on the Small Wide 4x4 platform that's also underneath vehicles like the Alfa Romeo Tonale, Jeep Compass, and Jeep Renegade. The two engine options are the 2.0-liter Multijet diesel four-cylinder making 170 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, or the gas-fueled turbocharged 2.0-liter Hurricane four-cylinder producing 272 hp and 295 lb-ft.

There are rumors that this truck might come to the United States, so we think it's worth discussing a truck launching in Brazil first.

The 2024 Mercedes E-Class Estate also debuted this week. It's like the sedan but with a longer roof for increased cargo space. While this model isn't coming to the United States, a filing with the EPA suggests the higher-riding All-Terrain is on the way to the US.

The refreshed Land Rover Range Rover Evoque features a new nose with updated headlights. Inside, there's the latest Pivi Pro 2 infotainment system. In the US, prices start at $49,900.

Finally, Toyota launched the fourth-generation Alphard and Vellfire minivans in Japan. They feature bold styling that looks far more avant garde than the Sienna in the United States. Both can seat up to six people. Buyers can get a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder making 275 hp, a hybrid 2.5-liter producing 250 hp, or a 2.5-liter mill making 180 hp.

