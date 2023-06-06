The Land Rover Evoque is the stylish entry point into the brand's Range Rover sub-brand of vehicles. This is the first time we are seeing the refreshed version under development.

In front, the refreshed Evoque appears to have boxier headlights, but it's hard to tell for sure because of the camouflage. The central grille has a new design with a rectangular mesh pattern. The inlets in the lower fascia are now more like slits rather than the large openings from the existing model.

Nothing changes along the sides. This development vehicle rides on black wheels with 10 pairs of spokes.

The back wears lots of camouflage. Even the taillights are covered. The ample concealment prevents us from spotting any styling changes.

We can only get a glimpse of the cabin through the windows. There's no indication of concealment on the dashboard, which leads us to believe there aren't any significant changes in there. Software revisions are possible.

No powertrain details are available for the updated model. In the United States, the 2023 Evoque is available with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 246 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque or a mild-hybrid variant producing 296 hp and 295 lb-ft. Europeans have a range of diesel, gasoline, and even a PHEV to choose from.

The current-generation Evoque debuted in 2018 and arrived in the US for the 2020 model year. It's nearly the same size as the previous iteration, but the switch to Land Rover's Premium Transverse Architecture increases cargo space by six percent. Inside, there's a digital instrument cluster and a pair of screens on the center stack.

For the 2021 model in the US, Land Rover updated the Evoque to use the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. It also added up to seven USB-C ports and an available wireless charging pad. The cabin received an optional air filtration system that reduced allergens in the vehicle.

The 2022 Evoque gained standard features, including heated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger with a signal booster, a power tailgate, and keyless entry. The color Ostuni Pearl White replaced the shade Yulong White.

