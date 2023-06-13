It was about a week ago when Ram was spied while testing a camouflaged Rampage R/T in the United States and now the truck in an identical specification has been caught devoid of camouflage. Judging by the license plate, the pickup was filmed in an underground parking lot somewhere in Brazil where production has already commenced. The workhorse comes together at the factory in Goiana, a city in the northern state of Pernambuco.

It's certainly not the best video but good enough to notice the glossy black accents reserved for the R/T variant. The front grille, side mirror caps, roof, and wheels all have a shiny dark appearance, complemented by the black inserts of the headlights. We also notice a "4x4" logo on the bottom-right corner of the tailgate where there's a large Ram decal. Aside from the R/T, the truck will also be offered in Brazil in the Big Horn, Laramie, and Rebel trim levels.

According to a report published by The Drive, the Rampage is coming to the United States, with an official announcement to be made later this year. Rather than sending over the unibody truck from the Brazilian factory, The Autopian speculates parent company Stellantis could build the Ram truck in Mexico at the Toluca Assembly where the mechanically related Compass is made. That would allow Ram to dodge the Chicken Tax, a 25-percent tariff on imported light trucks imposed back in 1964.

As to what will power the Rampage, at least in Brazil, our sister site Motor1.com Brazil believes a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline unit is planned. This Hurricane engine is rated at 270 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque in the Wrangler sold locally. Rampage won't be an all-new product considering its roots can be found in the Fiat Toro, which has been around since 2016. However, by the looks of it, Ram has put a lot of effort to give its version a proprietary look.

The Rampage might not be the only smaller truck Ram is working on considering dealers reportedly had the chance to see an electric pickup back in March. If true, and provided a production version is on the way, it will slot below the 1500 REV.

Speaking of smaller trucks, Stellantis sells the Fiat Toro as a rebadged Ram 1000 along with an even smaller Ram 700 based on the Fiat Strada.