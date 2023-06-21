While we are still waiting for a confirmation on whether the Ram Rampage will make it to the United States, the truck makes its official and full debut in Brazil. Production of the model started on June 6 and finally, the automaker reveals all the details about its small pickup truck that has been designed and developed in South America.

Riding on the Small Wide 4x4 platform shared with the Alfa Romeo Tonale, Jeep Compass, and Jeep Renegade, the Rampage resurrects a name that was last used on a production vehicle in 1984, while a concept with that name was presented in 2006. More than 800 engineers and technicians took part in the development of the unibody truck, while the total investment in the project totals more than $270 million (1.3 billion Brazilian Real). The vehicle will arrive at Ram’s dealerships across Brazil in August this year and will be produced at Stellantis’ Goiana Pernambuco plant.

Gallery: 2024 Ram Rampage R/T

47 Photos

This isn’t the first time we see the exterior of the 2024 Rampage – teaser images and spy photos already showed the rugged and muscular appearance of the small truck. We would like to focus on the tech side where we find two engine options available for the Brazilian market. There’s a base 2.0-liter Multijet diesel unit with 170 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, available for the Rebel and Laramie trim levels. All three models – including the R/T – can be upgraded with the 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 turbocharged gas mill good for 272 hp and 295 lb-ft of twist, making it the most powerful production truck in South America. In the R/T, there’s a dual exhaust pipe setup at the back.

Both motors are mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission with the more powerful one providing a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 6.9 seconds in the R/T version (7.1 seconds for the Rebel and Laramie). Ram says power is always routed to all four wheels with an electronically-controlled distribution between the two axles.

Gallery: 2024 Ram Rampage Rebel

41 Photos

Speaking of the R/T grade, it also comes with stiffer springs and dampers and sits 10 millimeters lower to the ground compared to the two other Rampage trim levels. The Rebel, on the other hand, has model-specific 17-inch all-terrain tires. All models come as standard with ventilated disc brakes on all four corners and an electronic parking brake with an auto hold function. As far as load capacity is concerned, diesel-powered versions can carry up to 2,238 pounds (1,015 kilograms), while the Hurrican 4 engine has a limitation at 1,653 lbs (750 kg).

At launch, the 2024 Rampage will be available in Brazil with a selection of 35 original Mopar accessories, including electric running boards. Prices start at $50,108 (239,990 Brazilian Real) for the base Rebel version with a diesel engine and go up to $56,360 (269,990 Brazilian Real) for the Rampage R/T Hurricane 4.

Gallery: 2024 Ram Rampage Laramie