The Range Rover Sport SVR is dead. Long live the Range Rover Sport SV. The new high-performance SUV drops the last letter of its suffix as well as the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 developed by Jaguar Land Rover. In its place sits a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine with mild-hybrid technology borrowed from BMW. It produces a colossal 626 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton meters) of torque or 59 hp and 74 lb-ft (100 Nm) more than before.

Mind you, the torque figure we mentioned is only available with Dynamic Launch Mode turned on as the engine produces 551 lb-ft (750 Nm) the rest of the time. The most potent Range Rover ever needs 3.6 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) and tops out at 180 mph (290 km/h). These are impressive performance figures for a gasoline-fueled SUV that happens to weigh a hefty 2,560 kilograms (5,644 pounds).

2024 Range Rover Sport SV

56 Photos

Customers can remove some of that fat by opting for the world's first 23-inch carbon fiber wheels, which shave off a combined 36 kilograms (80 pounds). The new SV is also the first Range Rover to have optional carbon-ceramic brakes (Brembo) that remove a further 34 kg (75 lbs) compared to the standard-fit iron brakes. Take into consideration the carbon fiber hood and weight savings amount to 76 kg (168 lbs).

The brawny SUV rides on Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tires measuring 285/40 R23 at the front and a meaty 305/35 R23 at the rear. The usual Dynamic mode has been taken a step further as the new SV Mode lowers the vehicle by an additional 15 millimeters (0.6 inches) and it also sharpens up the throttle response, steering, and how quickly the eight-speed automatic transmission reacts.

One of the 2024 Range Rover Sport SV's party tricks is found inside the cabin where the front seats have built-in transducers. The seats vibrate depending on the music played through the 29-speaker, 1430-watt Meridian sound system, thus allowing the driver and front occupant to "feel" the music. They're known as Body and Soul Seats (BASS) and come along with a wellness program to calm you down thanks to six specially developed tracks (Poise, Soothe, Serene, Cool, Tonic, Glow).

During the first year of production, Land Rover will sell the speedy SUV strictly as an Edition One, which is "only available for select clients to order by invitation."