It's Wednesday, which means it's podcast time. We have debuts from Aston Martin and BMW to discuss, but decades before these new models there was an electric Chevy Corvette that you probably never heard of. We're joined by special guest Kevin Williams who talked to the builders of this early EV, and you don't want to miss it! We go live at 7:30 PM Eastern (4:30 Pacific), and you can join us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to chat in real time.

Be Part Of The Conversation Here:

Motor1com on Facebook

Motor1com on Twitter

Motor1 on YouTube

As always, if you can't be with us live, you can always watch the recordings on YouTube at the end of each show. For our friends who prefer audio, Rambling About Cars posts up every Friday on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple, iHeartRadio, Deezer, and more.

Wherever you get your Rambling About Cars fix, please comment, like, subscribe, share... all the good social stuff so we can keep rambling for your (and our) entertainment. And we always welcome emails from all you Ramblers out there! Send us your thoughts, opinions, and cool car stories to podcast@motor1.com.

This week's show opens with a look at the next-generation BMW 5 Series, and its all-electric i5 counterpart. From a visual standpoint, the sedans look virtually identical. This is a stark contrast to what competitors like Mercedes-Benz are doing, and it's a subject BMW designers have a strong opinion about. On a very different side of the luxury coin, the next-generation Aston Martin grand touring machine is here, but don't call it a GT car. The automaker says "grand is not enough" but appearance-wise at least, the new DB12 doesn't rock the boat too much.

New cars are all well and good, but we're really excited to have special guest Kevin Williams along for the ride. You may have seen his features at places like The Drive, which is where we read his three-part series on an all-electric, high-performance C4 Chevrolet Corvette that was built long before the Tesla Roadster was even a concept. Moreover, it was built by Motorola and it could've laid the foundation for mainstream EVs in the early 2000s had Motorola not changed course. Instead, the car was all but abandoned and virtually forgotten ... until Williams decided to tell its story. And he'll be sharing his story with us live.

Be sure to jump onto Motor1's socials at 7:30 PM EDT and comment with us in real-time. We will see you online.