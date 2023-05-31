Missed out on buying last year's Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years Edition? Don't fret as the peeps from Wolfsburg have another hot hatch with 333 horsepower on tap. Aptly named the Golf R 333, the latest iteration of the desirable all-wheel-drive compact performance model gets the same 2.0 TSI engine. Technically, the four-pot makes 333 PS, so 328 hp (245 kW). Torque is unchanged compared to the regular Golf R, at 420 Newton-meters (309 pound-feet).

The new Golf R 333 is finished in an eye-catching Lime Yellow Metallic paint contrasted by black decals denoting the vehicle's limited availability. To further highlight its exclusivity, there's an individually numbered plaque mounted on the passenger side of the dashboard. Sitting at the very top of the Golf hierarchy, it comes as no surprise you get all the goodies as standard, including matrix LED headlights, adaptive cruise control (with stop & go), and a 480-watt Harman Kardon sound system.

Volkswagen Golf R 333 Limited Edition

VW fits the car with 19-inch Estoril black wheels wrapped in semi-slick tires, not to mention the R Performance exhaust developed by Akrapovič and fitted with titanium rear silencers. The German brand also loosens up the electronic top speed limiter, enabling the Golf R 333 to reach 168 mph (270 km/h) after doing 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.6 seconds. That makes it a tenth of a second quicker than the regular R.

VW will begin to accept orders at home in Germany from June 2, with production scheduled to begin in September. The first deliveries to customers are planned for October when VW will organize a customer event at the company's Autostadt (German for "Automobile City") complex for all buyers who decide to pick up the car from Wolfsburg.

Naturally, the Golf R 333 doesn't come cheap since VW is charging €76,410 at home in Germany. It's shockingly expensive when you take into consideration the 2022 Golf R 20 Years Edition retailed in Deutschland from an already eye-watering €59,995.

As a final note, the United States didn't get the more potent 20 Years Edition but there was a 20th Anniversary Edition last year with the regular Golf R's power. The US is also missing out on the Golf R Variant, which might just be all the car one could ever need.