It's Wednesday, which means it's podcast time. We have EVs on the table with a bunch of speed records from Rimac and teasers from Tesla, but there's also a new gas engine in the Range Rover and rumors surrounding some fabled Japanese sports cars.

Gallery: Rimac Nevera sets 23 records at the Automotive Testing Papenburg in Germany

The Rimac Nevera is a crazy-fast electric hypercar, and now it has multiple world records to prove it – 23 to be exact. We'll take a look at those, and sticking with electric cars, Tesla is working on something new. There are some bold claims from Elon Musk regarding the company's future, and we suspect the Ramblers out there will have some opinions to share on it all.

This week's show isn't all-electric, however. Range Rover dropped some rather significant horsepower news in a press release talking about a new customization service. Meanwhile in Japan, some rumors have bubbled up regarding some storied sportscar nameplates, specifically the Toyota Celica and Honda S2000. And if there's time, we have a few more interesting auto stories to share so tune in for the fun!

