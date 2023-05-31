The all-new Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 debuted alongside the rest of the model’s fully refreshed lineup last July. However, the rugged ZR2 Bison has been missing from the family until now. The 2024 Colorado ZR2 Bison debuts today and will be available early this fall.

The new Bison package builds off the already capable ZR2 trim and chassis, gaining an assortment of American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) accessories that help make the pickup even more capable. It also receives an upgraded suspension and other hardware, such as Multimatic front and rear jounce control dampers, Multimatic DSSV dampers, and power-locking front and rear differentials.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison

21 Photos

The AEV kit includes a winch-capable heavy-duty front bumper, a rear bumper, and fender flares, which house the 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels wrapped in massive 35-inch tires. The spare tire, which no longer fits underneath the bed, moves to the standard AEV bed-mounted carrier, which is off-center to minimize obstructing rearward visibility.

The truck’s upgrades also include increased underbody protection. The Bison features five boron steel skid plates – one for the radiator, steering, trans and transfer case, fuel tank, and differential. It has a spray-in bedliner, Chevrolet’s signature “Flowtie” front badge in the grille, and AEV branding on the exterior. Inside, the automaker features AEV logos on the front headrest and the all-weather floor mats.

The ZR2 Bison uses the 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-four engine in the high-output tune. The Chevrolet’s engine makes 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque, the highest tune available for the Colorado. It pairs with the automaker’s eight-speed automatic gearbox, and it has a two-speed transfer case, four-wheel drive, and a Baja Mode with launch control that learns and adapts to the surface.

The Bison boasts 12.2 inches of ground clearance, 1.5 inches more than the ZR2. However, the ZR2 does beat the Bison’s approach angle because the Bison’s winch-capable bumper encroaches on that figure. It has 38.2 degrees as opposed to the ZR2’s 38.6. The Bison’s breakover and departure angles are better than the ZR2’s, though – 26.9 and 26.0, respectively, compared to 24.8 and 25.2 degrees.

The Bison’s kit adds some weight, the pickup tipping the scales at 5,265 pounds compared to the ZR2’s 4,949-lb rating. It also dings the truck’s payload and towing capacities, which drop from 1,280 and 6,000 lbs in the ZR2 to 1,050 and 5,500.

Chevrolet will offer the 2024 ZR2 bison with a few options, such as a sunroof and cabin material. The company hasn’t announced the Bison’s starting price, but expect it to exceed the ZR2, which starts at $48,295 for the 2023 model year (price includes the $1,495 destination charge). We expect Chevy to provide that information, along with its fuel economy rating, closer to the trucks’ on-sale date.