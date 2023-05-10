It's Wednesday, which means it's podcast time. The new Ford Ranger is the big debut this week, but there are other things to discuss. Our guest this week is Motor1.com's Jeff Perez. We go live at 7:30 PM Eastern (4:30 Pacific), and you can join us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to chat in real time.

Be Part Of The Conversation Here:

Gallery: 2024 Ford Ranger (North America)

58 Photos

For our friends who prefer audio, Rambling About Cars posts up every Friday on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple, Amazon, iHeartRadio, Deezer, and more.

The Ford Ranger is a major player in the midsized pickup segment, and there's a new generation of it. The truck has styling cues similar to the larger F-150. At the same time, the Ranger Raptor is also premiering with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 making 405 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque.

The Porsche 718 Boxster RS is another big debut this week. It marks the end of combustion engines in the model, and the model is going out with a bang. The vehicle costs a lofty $162,150 and an engine producing 493 horsepower and 331 pound-feet.

Plus, we'll look at the insane prices at the Hard Rock Beach Club at the 2023 Formula One Miami Grand Prix. People could pay $500 for some shrimp.

Jeff wrote our story about upcoming discontinued cars. We'll discuss that, too.

