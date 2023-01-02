Listen to this article

Barn finds are the automotive equivalent of buried treasure. Anytime you're driving through the country, and see an old outbuilding, there's a possibility, however tiny, that a very special machine is hiding inside. Taking this dream further, you happen to be the person to discover the vehicular diamond in the rough and manage to be the new owner who brings the model back to the road.

This year Motor1.com covered several amazing barn finds. They included single vehicles sitting for years like a nasty Lamborghini Countach or a Chevrolet Corvette with a 427 big-block V8. There were also collections like loads of Mustangs, an array of French machines, and a building full of European machines.

This farm in France holds a treasure trove of rare, European machines. The collection includes one of just 15 Talbot Lago T26 GSL coupes. The only non-French vehicle in the group is a 1928 Hispano-Suiza Type 49 Coach. These vehicles eventually went to auction.

This is a wild collection that spawns multiple barns. BMWs, Jaguars, Porsches, Rolls-Royces, Volkswagens, and many more. The cars are so close together in the building that it'd be impossible to open a door or move them without shifting the position of countless other vehicles. Shrubs are taking over some of the ones outside.

Here's an oddity. Take a 1957 Buick Roadmaster, cut away the body behind the windshield, and convert it into a camper. Then, stick the odd creation into a barn for a few decades. This weird beast is the result. The car needs loads of work but could be outstanding after a restoration.

This 1968 Chevy Corvette has quite a story. A street racer hid the car after attracting attention from the cops. It sat in a garage for some 40 years. Restoration is now underway.

Chevy introduced the Chevelle SS with an available 454-cubic-inch (7.44-liter) V8 for the 1970 model year, and it was quite a muscle car for the era. This one has been sitting in a barn since 1986. Stay tuned to the video below because there are a few other cars in this building, too.

This barn allegedly belonged to a lottery winner who went bankrupt. The person packed the shed with cars, especially Mustangs. Unfortunately, people already discovered this treasure trove and laid waste to them. Many of the vehicles have broken windows and a few have spray paint graffiti on their bodies. It's a sad fate because other than this damage, many of the machines look restorable.

Here's another Mustang that is hidden away in a garage. This one is a 1970 Mach 1 with a 428-cubic-inch (7.014-liter) V8. It has been in this building for about 40 years. By barn find standards, the car is in great shape, and the new owner's plan is to restore the pony car back to pristine condition.

The Shelby GT500 launched for the 1967 model year, and the host of this video has been hunting for one of these cars. He finally found one in a barn at a farm in Nebraska. Some important pieces are missing – like the entire drivetrain. However, he intends to restore the muscle machine back to its original glory.

For fans of American muscle cars, this might be the best barn find from 2022. The collection includes a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T convertible, a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429, a partially disassembled 1965 Mustang Fastback, Torino Cobra Jet, and a first-gen Pontiac GTO. Outside the building, there are even more machines, like various Mustangs, Plymouths, and Pontiacs.

This Lamborghini Countach might have been the grossest vehicle Motor1.com wrote about all year. Mice made the Italian supercar's interior their home and used the cabin as their toilet. Plus, a massive nest was in the glove box. After an extensive wash from Ammo NYC, the vehicle looked good as new.

The third-gen Mazda RX-7 fits among the Japanese sports cars royalty of the 1990s along with the Acura NSX and Toyota Supra. This 1994 example has been in a garage since 1999 and amassed a mere 8,800 miles during its time on the road. After the unearthing process, the car receives a thorough cleaning on the outside and inside.

This Mercedes 300SL proves that a barn find doesn't have to be in disgusting condition. Even the engine bay is clean. Throw in a fresh battery and this rig could be ready to hit the road again.

Someone parked this 1935 Plymouth PJ in a garage in 1983. Ammo NYC recovered it and cleaned up the classic car. The team even got the inline-six engine running again. The vehicle's age dictated a more careful cleaning process, at least at first, because the construction materials in the 1930s were far different from the ones used today.

This isn't a single barn find but spreads across several buildings. The owner clearly has a thing for Chevrolets, especially Camaros and Chevelles. That's not all, though. There are boxes of parts up to the rafters, and they hold rare components like a new-old-stock aluminum cylinder head. This collection is what Chevy fans wish they could find.

This isn't actually a barn find, but it is pretty cool. Artist thedizzyviper on Instagram created these renderings imagining how modern supercars might look in the future if a millionaire bought them and abandoned them for years. Over that fictional time, dust and debris covered the machines resulting in this decrepit appearance.

This first-gen Toyota Celica was a barn find. Now, a restoration is complete, and it looks amazing. The result shows that even if a car starts out in terrible condition, putting in the work can result in an amazing outcome. Plus, the video is a great primer on these relatively early sporty Japanese cars if you're not familiar with them.