Finding a special car hiding in a barn is a dream for many motoring enthusiasts that only a few get to experience. Finding several iconic vehicles in one spot is exceedingly rare, perhaps rarer than the cars revealed in this incredible barn find video.

Epic is a term often overused, but with a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T convertible sitting next to a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429, we'd say it's wholly appropriate in this case. An old car show sign is found for the Mustang, stating it's an all-original car with 35,000 miles. We aren't treated to anything quite so clear for the Challenger, but the grille design with R/T badging appears consistent with 1970 models.

The videographer doesn't grasp the significance of these two muscle cars, and that's fine. Being an expert on all things automotive isn't a prerequisite to appreciating cool cars, but to offer some context, Boss 429 Mustangs from 1969 and 1970 are considered by many to be the most sought-after 'Stangs of them all. Only 859 were built in 1969, and as for the Challenger R/T convertible, just 963 were made for 1970.

We can't see what engine is under the Challenger's hood – we assume it's not an original Hemi car because just a handful exist. Then again, it's parked next to a Boss 429 which was Ford's answer to the 426 Hemi V8. We could be looking at well over $1 million worth of classic muscle, just from these two cars.

They aren't alone in the barn, either. A Ford Torino Cobra Jet with a shaker hood is tucked into a corner, parked next to a first-generation Pontiac GTO. There are several early 1970s Mustangs scattered about, with what looks like a 1965 Mustang Fastback partially disassembled by the door. And these are just some of the cars inside, never mind what's outside.

Exposed to the elements, the video shows more Mustangs, another Torino, Plymouths, Pontiacs, and even an old Kawasaki Ninja sport bike. There are junk cars galore, parts to spare, and according to the video description, it all belongs to one person that apparently hasn't touched any of it for about 30 years. Whether that changes soon is unknown, but for now, some of the rarest and most valuable cars of the classic muscle car era continue to gather dust, awaiting a rebirth that may never come.

