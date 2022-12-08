Listen to this article

Nearly every single vehicle barn find is a reason to celebrate and write an article about but there are some cars that are more precious than others. Not because they are better cars in general but because they are rarer and more expensive on the market - and not only, of course. And as much as we love to talk about classic cars found after years of absence, there are certain models that always make our hearts beat faster. And the Toyota Celica has always been one of those vehicles.

There’s a new video from the PapadakisRacing channel on YouTube and it takes us to a barn where a 1977 Toyota Celica has been sitting for 20 years. After two decades of waiting for a savior, the sports car finally has a new owner – and its fate for the future looks bright. The good folks from the channel are going to restore it, bring it back to the road, and give it a new chance in life. Hooray!

This is an even rare example than a stock 1977 Celica. The 2.0-liter engine under the hood has undergone several modifications and is more powerful than the factory numbers. In Japanese spec, this mill has around 140 horsepower. Most of the video is focused on the mechanical work done to the car and as you can see from the footage, not everything is perfect.

With most of the mechanical repairs and modifications finished, the car sits and looks way better than before. The body is not perfect but that’s not the goal – the quick restoration process involved only deep polish and no repaint. It’s perfect from 50 feet away and that’s more than enough.

This 1977 Toyota Celica is a reminder of a time when Japanese cars were just beginning to put their mark on the American automotive landscape. It is also a display of the power of quick restoration, and of the importance of preserving our automotive heritage. It is a car that will continue to inspire generations to come.