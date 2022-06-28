Listen to this article

"There is no replacement for displacement." That adage has never been truer in the late '60s and early '70s, the original muscle car era. And out of the muscle cars with hulking V8s at that time, the 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 stood out.

Highly regarded by many as the king of the original muscle car era, there were over 4,000 LS6 Chevelle SS built – and one of them has come out of the hiding, courtesy of the aptly named YouTube channel Patrick Glenn Nichols Musclecar Barn Finds.

A 1970 Chevelle SS LS6 was found by the presenter in an undisclosed location (except for the "Wild Wild West" reference). It has been sitting in the barn since 1986 but has been out of the road since 1979. It comes with a tuxedo black exterior with white stripes, plus it comes with the cowl induction, which was a coveted feature at that time.

Residing under the hood of course is the 454 cubic inches (7.4 liters) LS6 V8, which was one of the biggest and most powerful of its time. Equipped with a single four-barrel 800 CFM Holley carburetor, the LS6 produced 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and 500 pound-feet (678 Newton-meters) of torque. This example found comes with the M40 automatic transmission.

As this particular classic Chevelle SS has been sitting around for quite some time, it is in bad shape. The paint has naturally faded off but the good thing is that the body hasn't rusted yet. The interior's out of shape as well, with the upholstery of the bucket seats already ripped and severely damaged.

If you're interested in this car, unfortunately, it isn’t for sale. But then again, we wish this king will be restored back to its former glory.