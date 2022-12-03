Listen to this article

Barn finds are cool – not just because of the classic and oftentimes rare cars found, but also with the interesting stories that the cars have in store. In this case with a 1968 Chevy Corvette C3, the story that began with a dream car purchase ended after an altercation with the authorities.

The Corvette barn find is done by Junkyard Life on YouTube, which was invited to witness the relocation of the aging sports car in north Alabama. This isn't the first time these folks have seen the classic C3; they featured the coupe five years ago. According to the channel, the establishment that housed the car was in danger of coming down, hence, the need to move the dilapidated vehicle.

While the 1968 Corvette 427 was a special car in its own right, this specific red convertible had a story to tell that's connected to why it ended up in storage.

According to the story obtained by Junkyard Life, presumably from the owner Mike or otherwise known as "Big Block Mike," the story began in 1974.

As a high school teen with a Corvette fever, Mike was working part-time at an S&H Green Stamp store near a dealership that specializes in Corvette sales. After negotiations and $2,900, Mike bought a C3 Convertible, equipped with a big block 7.0-liter V8.

Used for fun and transportation, Big Block Mike earned major street cred at that time, primarily because he owned the fastest car in town. That renown reached the police, which led to a car chase that went horribly bad for law enforcement (allegedly).

Mike had to lay low and hide the car from the cops, which wasn't easy since it's a very prominent car within the town with a mismatched black rear quarter panel from a mechanic mishap. This led to Big Block Mike shelving the 'Vette in the garage and it was stuck there for more than four decades.

The 1968 Corvette 427's restoration is currently underway, so there's a huge chance we'll see Mike back behind the steering wheel of his notorious ride.