Smith returns to the podcast after a two-week hiatus, thus restoring the Chris/Chris balance in the Rambling About Cars universe. The show opens with his moving adventure, driving a 27,000-pound U-Haul 1,200 miles and it wasn't without issue. But there are far more important things happening in the world of autos than a bouncing rental truck that was nearly undrivable.

The Honda Accord is a very popular sedan amid a sea of SUVs, so anytime a new model arrives it's a big deal. We take a look at the 11th generation 2023 Accord that just debuted, and yes, you'll find plenty of influence from the Honda Civic both outside and it. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though fans of Honda's 252-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter engine will be sad to hear it's no longer an Accord option. There is an expanded lineup of hybrids, however.

In the all-electric realm, covers were lifted from the Volvo EX90. To no real surprise, it looks much like the combustion-powered XC90 but underneath the skin is a dedicated EV platform. It's also packed with technology, leading Volvo to proclaim the EX90 its safest vehicle ever. That's a bold claim for sure, but with Volvo's track record in that field, neither is it unexpected.

Meanwhile in Germany, the Audi E-Tron is already up for a refresh and that model also debuted this week. The enhanced EV also received a rebrand, officially becoming the Audi Q8 E-Tron. Available in standard and Sportback guise, it endures as Audi's flagship electric vehicle. And it's easy on the eyes, too.

Fear not, performance fans. Bruce and Smith also touch on some teasers from Porsche and Mercedes-AMG, the latter of which became reality as predicted in the podcast. We're talking about the Mercedes-AMG One setting a new Nurburgring lap record, and not by a few tenths of a second either. The new king of the 'Ring turned in a 6:35.183 run, though the co-hosts didn't know it during the podcast recording. They speculated the Mercedes teasers were for a new track record, and wouldn't you know it, they were right. Now, we just need to see the fantastic new Porsche 911 Dakar, the factory-built 911 that was teased this week.

What's your take on the new debuts? Is it a mere coincidence that both Audi and Volvo offer 496 horsepower in their range-topping electric SUVs? Do Nurburgring records really matter? And do you have any suggestions on a cheap used car for Smith, who is fervently shopping for one after his move? You know the drill: comment below, comment on our YouTube video, or send us an email to podcast@motor1.com.

Rambling About Cars Preview:

With the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show nearly upon us, there will be much to discuss. We also have the conclusion of testing for the Motor1.com Star Awards, and while winners won't be announced until December, we're hoping to get some behind-the-scenes insight on how the process went.

