Listen to this article

It's podcast time! We have a very special guest this week – Rusty Bruce. That's my dad.

We kick off the show with a bit of news. The SEMA Show is happening this week, and the biggest info to come from it is an announcement about the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV. We finally know how much power the vehicle has, and there are quite a few options. Buyers can select 455 horsepower (340 kW), 495 hp (370 kW), 535 hp (400 kW), 590 hp (440 kW), 630 hp (470 kW), and 670 hp (500 kW). Plus, there are three Banshee versions promising over 800 hp (597 kW).

Gallery: Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Stryker Red Concept

8 Photos

After talking about these numbers, we have a brief discussion about EVs in general. My parents own a BMW i3. While it has far less power than the upcoming Charger Daytona, the vehicle still provides a taste of the instant torque that's available from an electric motor.

Then, we start talking about automotive adventures. Dad's first car was a modified Plymouth Roadrunner, and he had some fun times with it. The best story was one time when he was driving my grandma home from work. The pedal was hard to press, leading my grandmother to think the vehicle was slow. Dad floored the accelerator to let her feel the full amount of performance, and it was the only time she ever slapped him.

We also talk about a time at the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio when we were on the track and he kept telling me to go faster. Several years later, my mother didn't have the same problem while driving a Jaguar XK8 there.

There were also fun times on a trip following the Oregon Trail in a Buick Regal TourX and journeys to the Nürburgring Nordschleife

Rambling About Cars Preview:

Next week, Chris Smith returns to the show after his two-week vacation. He will surely have a lot to tell us about his trip.

Where To Listen:

In addition to our YouTube channel, you can always catch us on your favorite streaming audio channel every Friday. You'll find Rambling About Cars on every major podcast platform including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Please like, follow, and comment because it exposes the show to more car-crazy enthusiasts. And the more enthusiasts that join us on this automotive odyssey, the better. You can email us at podcast@motor1.com.