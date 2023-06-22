Audi of America announced the changes coming for its 2024 models. The company introduces numerous tech improvements like all of the brand's SUVs now coming standard with adaptive cruise control or adaptive cruise assist.

This summer, models with the MIB 3 software suite gain access to a new in-vehicle app store. Most versions of the A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q5, Q8, and E-tron GT support this functionality. The offerings at launch include Spotify, TikTok, Yelp, Webex by Cisco, and The Weather Channel. Audi also intends to offer its own proprietary apps.

Minor tweaks are coming to the A3 lineup. The Black Optic Sport package comes with new 18-inch wheels. The Convenience Package has HomeLink garage door opening that integrates into the rearview mirror. The S3 now has carbon interior trim rather than aluminum. The RS3 gets Carbon Atlas matte inlay trim, and the optional RS Design package has green stitching rather than red.

The A4 and A5 ranges get standard adaptive cruise control, active lane assist, parking assist, and a heated steering wheel. The Navigation package gains traffic sign recognition. The altered color palette has Arkona White replacing Ibis White. The A4 45, S4, and all A5 grades, except for the A5 Sportback 40, offer Progressive Red metallic instead of Tango Red metallic.

The A6 and S6 feature a new front grille, and the A6 has a revised diffuser. Matrix LED headlights are standard. Adaptive Cruise Assist is part of the optional Convenience package for the Premium grade, and the tech is standard on the Premium Plus and above trims. The Executive package gains dual-pane acoustic glass and traffic sign recognition. Arkona White, Grenadier Red, Madiera Brown, and Ascari Blue are new color choices.

The revisions to the A7 range are essentially the same as the A6 models.

The only tweak to the A8 is that Sebring Black crystal effect paint replaces the color Vesuvius Gray metallic.

The 2024 Q3 gets standard adaptive cruise assist. The Convenience package gains Homelink, and there's an optional wireless charging pad. Arkona White replaces Ibis White; Progressive Red metallic takes over for Tango Red metallic. Turbo Blue is no longer available.

The Q4 E-Tron range of EVs features adaptive cruise assist. Paddles behind the steering wheel allow for selecting regeneration levels. HomeLink joins the optional Convenience package and is standard on higher trim levels.

The Q5 has standard active lane assist and a heated steering wheel. The Q5 45 gains standard sport front seats and Gray-Brown Birch wood trim. The Q5 40 gets an optional Black Optic package that darkens the exterior trim and roof rails. The Q5 45, Q5 55, and Q5 45 Sportback are available with a Black Optic Plus pack that covers the body and interior in shadowy elements.

The Q7 range has adaptive cruise assist as a standard feature. The Premium Plus grade and above gains multi-color ambient LED lighting. The Prestige trim is optional with HD Matric LED headlights. The Executive package features traffic sign recognition. The Q7 55 Prestige is available with an S Line Sport package that includes 21-inch tires, all-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension, red brake calipers, black exterior trim, sport seats, and Valcona leather upholstery with diamond stitching.

Audi will announce details about the 2024 Q8 later this year.

The Q8 E-Tron and Q8 Sportback E-Tron are new for the 2024 model year, and they replace the E-Tron.

Finally, the E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT receive minor tweaks for the new model year. Power Steering Plus, LED Interior Lighting Plus, and illuminated door sills are now standard. The Prestige trim of both gets HD Matrix LED headlights and a Dinamica headliner.

