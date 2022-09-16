Listen to this article

The 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport is an American icon. It has an unmistakable shape that makes it one desired muscle car, and this is your chance to own one, thanks to Dream Giveaway. The vintage muscle car also comes with $17,000 in cash to pay for the taxes on it, and you can enter for it right here.

What makes this Chevelle super special is the odometer. It reads with just 33,000 original – and documented – miles. The low-mileage muscle car includes its original radio and 8-track player, too.

Under the hood is Chevrolet’s 402-cubic-inch big-block (although still branded as the 396) engine that pairs with the four-speed manual gearbox. The automaker rated the car at 240 horsepower (179 kilowatts) from the factory. The car also has several upgraded options, including power brakes and steering, a 3.31 gear ratio, a 12-bolt Positraction rear axle, and more.

This Chevelle rolled off the assembly line in Texas before being sold as a new car on May 31, 1972, at a Columbus, Ohio dealership. It’s finished in Hugger Orange exterior paint and paired with a black interior, which features a center console and upgraded instrument panel gauges. Other upgrades include hood and deck lid striping and the vinyl group top.

This is your chance to own this bit of automotive history, and all you have to do is donate to Dream Giveaway's favored charities, which help aid children and veterans.