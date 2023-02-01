Listen to this article

The Chiron is a success for Bugatti. The French automaker has sold all 500 of the build slots for the model and its variants. Now, even the pre-series model, the one-off Chiron Profilee was sold – and it's for a pretty, absolutely beautiful penny.

In an auction held in France, the Bugatti Chiron Profilee was sold for 9,792,500 euros or $10,761,223 at the current exchange rates. This price doesn't include VAT, which will bring the price up to 12 million euros or over $13 million. Bugatti-Rimac CEO Mate Rimac claims that the Profilee now holds the world record for the most expensive new car sold at auction.

The one-off Bugatti Chiron Profilee bridges the gap between the regular Chiron and the Chiron Pur Sport. Its development started in 2020, but despite Bugatti knowing that it was not meant to become a series vehicle, the automaker pushed through and finished the project.

Powered by Bugatti's quad-turbocharged W16 engine, the Chiron Profilee produces an impressive 1,476 horsepower (1,100 kilowatts). This beast of a hypercar boasts impressive acceleration, reaching 62 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in just 2.3 seconds. It can reach a top speed of 236 mph (380 km/h) and features stiffer springs and a rear axle with increased negative camber in comparison to the Pur Sport.

The Chiron Profilee also boasts a unique design, featuring larger air intakes on the front, a redesigned front splitter that enhances front axle downforce, and an enlarged horseshoe grille. The body of the car is finished in a Bleu Royal Carbon tint, with the carbon fiber exposed, while the wheels are painted uniquely to distinguish them from any other Chiron. The interior of the car is adorned with over 8,200 feet (2,500 meters) of leather strips, creating a woven leather finish.

Of note, the Chiron Profilee is as exclusive as the La Voiture Noire but probably more special as it's the very last brand-new Bugatti equipped with a W16 engine.