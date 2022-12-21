Listen to this article

The famous Italian coachbuilder Bertone plans on returning to the road with the GB110 hypercar. The production is limited to just 33 units. It's the first project from the marque's new owners Mauro and Jean-Franck Ricci.

Bertone isn't disclosing the GB110's engine layout. However, the company claims it makes 1,100 horsepower (820 kilowatts) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters). The mystery powerplant allegedly revs to 8,400 rpm. Motor1.com reached out to Bertone for additional details about the powerplant.

Gallery: Bertone GB110

12 Photos

Bertone will supply the GB110 with fuel made from plastic waste. The company Select Fuel converts polycarbonate materials into something that can run an engine. The automaker doesn't specify how much of this combustible substance it is providing with each car.

The automaker claims the GB110 reaches 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.79 seconds, 124 mph (200 kph) in 6.79 seconds, and 186 mph (300 kph) in 14 seconds. The top speed is allegedly 236 mph (380 kph).

The drivetrain consists of a seven-speed gearbox, but Bertone doesn't specify whether this transmission is an automatic or a manual. It sends the output to an all-wheel-drive system.

Bertone is also being vague about the GB110's chassis. The company's announcement says that it "is based on components from a German manufacturer." The car rides on independent double wishbones at both ends, and there are four-way adjustable dampers.

Bertone says that the GB110's exterior styling takes inspiration from the brand's wedge-shaped vehicles in the 1960s, '70s, and '80s, like the Lancia Stratos HF Zero concept. It has a pair of scissor-hinged doors. At the back, there are a pair of stacked exhausts in trapezoidal outlets.

There are no photos or even general details about the GB110's interior. The rendering with the door open shows a glimpse of a simple cabin with a raised fin separating the driver and passenger.

The automaker's announcement also doesn't specify details about the GB110's production. It's not clear where Bertone plans to build this model and when assembly begins. The hypercar's price is also a mystery. Motor1.com reached out to the brand for this info.