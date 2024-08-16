- Rimac has introduced the Nevera R, an even more hardcore version of its all-electric supercar.
- The Nevera R makes 2,107 horsepower thanks to a new battery pack, making it the second-most powerful street car ever.
- The 0-60 sprint comes in 1.74 seconds, while the quarter-mile is reached in 8.23 seconds. Top speed is 256 miles per hour.
Nobody has ever looked at the performance of a Rimac Nevera and thought “huh, maybe they’re holding back a bit.” But according to Rimac, the Nevera is a GT that happens to break records, not an all-out performance car. There was always more on the table, and now its being shown. Welcome to the 2,107 horsepower, 256 mile-per-hour, lowered, lightened, and wing-adorned Rimac Nevera R.
The Nevera R has all the typical stuff you'd expect from a hardcore track star—it’s lighter, more powerful, and more focused. Taking the bones of the Nevera meant that the R already had a spec sheet to end all spec sheets, but Rimac turned the wick up significantly. An extra 193 hp, a next-generation 108 kWh battery pack, and an undisclosed amount of weight reduction turn the Nevera R’s acceleration numbers comical. 0-60 mph takes just 1.74 seconds, 0-124 mph is an even more absurd 4.38 seconds, about as fast as a typical performance car’s 0-60 time. The most unbelievable numbers are the ¼ mile and 0-186 mph time. While it takes just 8.23 seconds to clear 1,320 feet, it takes just a little longer at 8.66 seconds for the Nevera R to reach 186 mph. It’s only the second street car in the 2,000 horsepower club after the Koenigsegg Gemera.
Acceleration is not the full story, however. In preparation to go record-smashing, the Nevera R also sees handling-focused upgrades. The new aero package includes a fixed wing, large diffuser, and a deeper front lip. The tires are now Michelin Cup 2s as standard, combined with more camber to produce more lateral traction. The All-Wheel Torque Vectoring program was retuned to take advantage of the extra mechanical and aero grip, while the steering system was refined for better response. Finally, a new generation of carbon ceramic brakes feature a silicone matrix layer to improve overall performance.
All said, the changes are good for a 3.8-second quicker lap time around the Nardo Handling Track. Dissecting that: The Nardo Handling Track is 3.8 miles long with a 0.6-mile long straightaway, which means the Nevera R is one second faster per mile of track. If that logic stands for the Nürburgring, then the Nevera R is almost certain to break the seven-minute barrier handily, and possibly take the challenge to the overall record holders. We’ll just have to wait and see.