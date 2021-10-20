Following the success of the Kia Telluride, its smaller sibling, the Sorento, was due for some much-needed upgrades. Thankfully, Kia equipped the 2021 Sorento with enough firepower to compete in one of the U.S. market's most popular segments, the midsize family SUV market. This specific Sorento has been part of Motor1.com's long-term test fleet for a few months, and we've learned plenty about it over lots of miles behind the wheel.

For starters, its brown leather interior with quilted leather remains as high quality as ever. In a recent road trip across Florida, the Sorento managed to impress thanks to its on-highway comfort, quiet cabin, and excellent driver-assist features. The surprising winner here was the onboard Highway Driving Assist system which does a great job of keeping the Sorento well within the lanes, even on Florida's questionable highways.

Powering our long-term Sorento is the range-topping turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder paired to an all-wheel-drive system included in the 2021 Kia Sorento Review: Another Win While the powerplant's 281-hp output is fun at higher speeds, it comes at the cost of fuel economy. While the Sorento boasts an average 21 mpg city rating and 28 mpg on the highway, a week of commuting to the office delivered an average rating of just 20.7 mpg during our testing.

While our 2021 Kia Sorento is undoubtedly loaded, coming in well over $45,000 as tested, its Blind-Spot View Monitor remains its best feature. In short, setting your turn signals fires on a live feed of your blind spot displayed directly in the digital instrument cluster in front of you. This system allows you to make quick maneuvers safely on the highway, especially at night.

In terms of space, the Sorento has been a welcomed addition to the fleet, especially considering that more than one editor has utilized it as a makeshift moving truck. With its second and third-row seats laid entirely down, you get up to 75.5 cubic feet, more than enough an assortment of moving boxes.

As it stands, our long-term Sorento is off to a great start. However, it's time to double down on the road trips and really start racking up the miles. Be sure to check back in for more thoughts on living with the Sorento over the coming weeks, as well as even more coverage on YouTube and Instagram.