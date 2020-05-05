Advertiser Disclosure

According to YouGov, Hyundai ranks as the 13th most famous car maker, particularly favored by millennials, and is known for its affordability and reliability. But no matter how dependable a vehicle is, there will still be repair and maintenance costs. RepairPal puts the Hyundai maintenance cost at $468 per year, depending on vehicle age, mileage, location, and shop.

Every new Hyundai comes with a factory warranty, which provides basic coverage for a limited number of years. But if you’re looking for further coverage and continuous peace of mind, there are many extended warranties that offer prolonged protection.

We’ve researched and compiled a list of the best extended warranty providers with all the reasons why they’re so highly recommended. When deciding on a contract like an extended warranty, it’s smart to compare brands and get quotes from several companies.

General Hyundai Maintenance

Hyundai vehicle maintenance suggests all owners carry out each service at the recommended intervals. These services can be administered by factory-trained and certified Hyundai technicians, who strictly observe all factory requirements.

For all vehicles with a 2000 model year or newer, Hyundai provides a recommended maintenance schedule, which is based on the vehicle’s style, engine, total mileage, and other factors.

For the most part, Hyundai owner manuals require service intervals every 6,000 to 7,500 miles, which means after 7,500 miles, 15,000 miles, 22,500 miles, 30,000 miles, and so on.

General maintenance includes the following:

Engine oil and oil filter changes

Tire rotations

In-cabin air filter replacement

Multi-point inspection, for brake pads and engine air filter

Wiper and tire pressure check

Fluid leak check

Visual inspection of suspension and chassis components

Annual Average Hyundai Maintenance Costs

According to data from Edmunds.com, the annual average maintenance cost of a Hyundai ranges from $50 for a 2020 Accent to $294 for a 2019 Sonata during the first year of ownership. These numbers increase to $1,300 to $1,800 by the fifth year. Although costs depend on the exact model and year, they are significantly less than most other brands.

For example, a 2017 survey from AAA showed the average maintenance cost across vehicles was $8,469 per year, with small sedans requiring $6,357 total.

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance

Even with comparatively low maintenance costs, Hyundai makes it even easier to care for your vehicle with its complimentary maintenance plan. Part of the Hyundai Assurance program, the plan covers factory scheduled maintenance for up to 3 years/36,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Each complimentary maintenance service includes engine oil and oil filter changes, tire rotations, multi-point inspections, and several other services.

Common Hyundai Repairs

For the most part, Hyundais has proven to be reliable with less than the average number of repairs. However, Hyundai owners have still encountered some issues. According to CarBrain, some of the most common problems across different Hyundai models and years are:

Engine issues : If not diagnosed and repaired right away, these problems can lead to engine failure and engine replacement, which can cost up to $4,500 for some Hyundai models.

: If not diagnosed and repaired right away, these problems can lead to engine failure and engine replacement, which can cost up to $4,500 for some Hyundai models. Electrical issues : Electrical systems have always been slightly problematic in Hyundai vehicles. There are several customer complaints, mainly about the stability control and warning lights turning on while driving. Electric parts could possibly cost up to $500 to replace.

: Electrical systems have always been slightly problematic in Hyundai vehicles. There are several customer complaints, mainly about the stability control and warning lights turning on while driving. Electric parts could possibly cost up to $500 to replace. Rotors and brake pads: Many Hyundai owners have complained about constantly needing to replace their brake pads, which traces back to being a manufacturing problem. Brake pad problems cost about $400 to $800 to fix. While this may seem minimal, given the high usage of the component, brake pad repair will likely have to be repeated throughout the lifespan of the car.

Repair Cost Comparison: Hyundai Models

Knowing the annual Hyundai maintenance costs and repair costs is essential for every car owner. RepairPal data provides annual costs for various Hyundai models and types, and we’ve compared the average annual repair costs of all cars, in general.

Hyundai Model Type Hyundai Annual Repair Cost Average Annual Repair Cost Elantra Compact $452 $526 Tucson Compact SUV $426 $521 Sonata Midsize $458 $526 Santa Fe Midsize SUV $515 $573

As part of the 2019 CarMD® Vehicle Health Index™ Make and Model Reliability Rankings, CarMD lists the Top 100 Vehicles in the United States based on the lowest average “check engine”-related repair costs. Hyundai has 10 different models included in the list.

Rank Hyundai Model Average Repair Cost 3 2017 Tucson $79.12 8 2016 Tucson $96.69 27 2017 Santa Fe $165.89 42 2010 Sonata $181.26 47 2017 Santa Fe Sport $187.19 57 2009 Accent $193.58 72 2017 Accent $201.20 79 2014 Sonata $205.00 91 2014 Elantra $210.31 92 2013 Sonata $210.83

Repair Cost Comparison: Hyundai Vs Similar Brands

Hyundai is known for having one of the most affordable repair costs among all automobile brands. Ever since CarMD began conducting its Vehicle Health Index Make and Model Reliability Rankings in 2011, Hyundai has placed within the top five for highest reliability and lowest average repair costs.

The brand even placed first for three of the nine years (2013, 2016, and 2017) with its lowest average repair being $306 in 2017. Although in 2019, Hyundai landed in the third spot. Its annual repair costs still averaged a reasonable $333 – only a $12 increase over Kia at first place. The following chart compares Hyundai’s current repair costs with the other brands with low repair costs:

Brand Average Check Engine Light Repair Cost Kia $321.43 Mazda $332.38 Hyundai $333.01 Chrysler $347.73 Dodge $349.50

These rates are slightly lower than the average $380 check engine light repair cost, and an enormous difference from the most expensive vehicles to maintain. For example, taking care of an Audi, Mercedes-Benz, or Cadillac could up to $1,290 each year.

How Long Do Hyundai Vehicles Last?

In addition to its consistently high ranking in reliability by CarMD, Hyundai is also listed as the 13th most dependable brand by J.D. Power.

Combined with the manufacturer’s warranty and maintenance plan, it’s clear Hyundai is doing all it can to ensure its vehicles last a long time. The brand is further noted to be one of the rising car brands for both cost and quality, according to U.S. News & World Report.

How Do Extended Warranties Help With Costs?

All car warranties serve one overall purpose: to give the owner peace of mind. If you plan to keep your Hyundai beyond the original factory warranty coverage, it’s highly recommended to consider purchasing an extended auto warranty plan.

These vehicle service contracts insure you against expenses incurred from the vehicle’s mechanical or system failures. While they’re not designed to cut down Hyundai maintenance costs, an extended warranty can be a lifesaver when it comes to expensive repair costs.

Aside from protecting most major components, extended warranties can be further tailored to your preferred amount of coverage, time and mileage, and other details. For example, you can easily opt to include coverage for high-tech equipment, which is common in most cars these days.

Most plans include additional services, such as 24/7 roadside assistance or reimbursement for a rental car in case yours is in the shop. Many extended warranty providers will also take care of all paperwork and payment associated with repairs.

With the right extended car warranty, most drivers find that the total coverage, extra service, and complete peace of mind are well worth the price.

Recommended Car Warranty Providers

While most car manufacturers or dealers offer extended warranty plans during the sale of every vehicle, there are many reasons to go with a third-party provider.

The biggest benefit of a third-party provider is flexibility. Having your choice of extended warranties from third-party providers opens your options – you can basically request the type of coverage or duration, and a provider will work to find a plan to best fit your needs.

Oftentimes, third-party providers will also have a wider network of partners. They offer several locations where policyholders can go to for any repairs, as well as nationwide coverage in case of emergencies.

Jump-start your search for the best third-party extended warranty providers by reading our in-depth reviews, including ones for top choices CARCHEX, CarShield, and Endurance. Get a quote from each provider to get the best price.