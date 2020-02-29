Advertiser Disclosure

Many Porsche owners are passionate about their automobiles. In fact, Porsche won J.D. Power’s Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) survey, which measured how emotionally attached owners were to their new cars. It’s no surprise then that many Porsche owners want to keep their Porsche running its best for the long term. Getting an extended warranty is one of the best ways to do so.

If your Porsche breaks down, you could be on the hook for expensive repair bills. An extended warranty can protect you from breaking the bank on these costly repairs. Not sure if you need an extended warranty for your Porsche? We’ll take a look at why they’re so important and explain Porsche’s extended warranty options, as well as third-party options.

We’ve looked into the best extended warranty companies and have a few recommendations. Not all providers cover luxury vehicles like Porsche, but CARCHEX and Endurance do. Prices vary based on model, location, and more, so we recommend getting quotes from 2-3 companies to compare the coverage options specific to you.

Though Reliable, Porsches Can Be Expensive To Repair

Consumer Reports puts Porsche at the top of its list for the best vehicles in 2020. Porsche also ranks in the top four in the 2020 J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study™.

Even the most reliable cars are prone to break down at some point. The kicker is that Porsche repairs can be very expensive. The average Porsche annual repair cost weighs in at $1,192, according to RepairPal.

Just how expensive could those repair bills be? Let’s take a look at some repairs for the popular 2017 Porsche 911:

Head gasket replacement : $1,295 to $3,308

: $1,295 to $3,308 Water pump replacement : $944 to $1,181

: $944 to $1,181 Transmission replacement: $7,000 or more

If your car is not under either Porsche’s factory warranty or an extended warranty, you’re responsible for paying the repair bill.

What Does Porsche’s Warranty Cover?

Porsche offers similar warranty coverage to that of other luxury brands. Your Porsche will be covered for 4 years/50,000 miles, whichever comes first. If you buy a certified pre-owned Porsche, you’re covered for two more years (unlimited miles).

Porsche’s factory warranty is exclusionary, so repairs will be covered unless explicitly noted as excluded in the warranty. Some exclusions include:

Tires damaged by road hazards or premature wear

Parts that fail due to normal wear and tear

Damage due to improper use of lubricants

Glass breakage (unless due to craftsmanship)

Make sure you follow Porsche’s maintenance guidelines. If you fail to change your oil or undertake other regular repairs, you could be denied coverage.

Either way, these warranties aren’t meant to last forever, and you’ll be on your own in four years at best. Fortunately, you can purchase an extended warranty either from Porsche or a third-party to continue that protection.

Porsche Protection Plans

Porsche’s Protection Plan program includes Vehicle Service Protection, which is essentially a vehicle service contract or extended warranty.

There are two Porsche extended warranty plan options: Platinum and Powertrain. Both warranties will provide coverage up to 10 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Keep in mind this isn’t an additional 10 years past your factory warranty, but rather, a total of 10 years.

The Platinum Plan is the more comprehensive of the two options. It covers:

Engine

Transmission

Drive axle

Seals and gaskets

Climate control

Shocks

Front and rear suspension

Steering

Brakes

Fuel system

Electrical system

Navigation

Audio and high-tech

The Powertrain Plan is limited to the engine, transmissions, drive axle, and seals and gaskets. Some powertrain plans don’t cover seals and gaskets, so it’s nice to see Porsche providing coverage.

In addition to the above coverage, your Porsche Vehicle Service Protection plan will also provide 24/7 roadside assistance, reimbursement up to $250 for towing, and rental car reimbursement ($50 per day) for up to 10 days.

You can select either a $100 or $250 dollar deductible per claim. Plans with lower deductibles have higher premiums. The $100 option is technically a “disappearing” deductible, meaning if the repairs are performed at your selling dealer, the deductible is waived.

Porsche also sells the following plans separately:

Premier Tire & Wheel Protection : Protects against road hazards. $50 deductible per service session.

: Protects against road hazards. $50 deductible per service session. Dent Protection : Repairs dents caused by normal use. No deductible.

: Repairs dents caused by normal use. No deductible. Windshield Protection : Covers repair costs for damage caused by road hazards. No deductible.

: Covers repair costs for damage caused by road hazards. No deductible. Key Protection: Replaces keys are lost or damaged. No deductible.

Is Porsche’s Extended Warranty Your Best Option?

All-in-all, Porsche’s extended warranties aren’t bad. Many extended warranties only last eight years, so the ten-year option is solid. But should you get a Porsche Protection Plan? There are some drawbacks, especially regarding costs. While Porsche doesn’t publish prices, we found Porsche owners report paying $4,000 to $6,600 for a plan.

You’ll also have to negotiate with a Porsche dealer for coverage. Our research has found that dealers often mark up warranty costs by several hundred dollars.

Eligibility is a huge drawback for Porsche extended warranties. While contracts are available to new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Porsches, the vehicle must be under the 4-year/50,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty. If you found a good deal on a used Porsche after the warranty expires, you’re out of luck.

Fact is, you may be able to get a plan that provides just as much coverage, if not more, through a third-party auto warranty provider. These companies usually have more coverage options that can be customized to your vehicle. You can also get coverage if your Porsche is new, used, or certified pre-owned, even if it’s well past the manufacturer’s warranty.

Getting An Extended Warranty For Your Porsche

Interested in an extended warranty for your Porsche? Given the high repair costs, you may find that an extended warranty will pay for itself many times over. All Porsche owners should consider protecting their car and bank account with an extended warranty.

We recommend reaching out to the best extended warranty companies, such as CARCHEX, Endurance, or CarShield, and seeing what coverage they offer for Porsches. You can compare quotes and coverage to Porsche’s extended warranty and select the best fit for your vehicle and budget. Endurance and CARCHEX both have a history of covering Porsche vehicles, and a CarShield representative can provide more information when you request a quote.