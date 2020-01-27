Advertiser Disclosure

The Mitsubishi brand means different things to different drivers. Many car enthusiasts first think of the rally-bred, all-wheel-drive Lancer Evolution sport sedan, Ralliart, and Eclipse GSX performance models that are no longer produced. Today, Mitsubishi offers a small line of SUVs and crossovers and the tiny Mirage hatchback and sedan.

All Mitsubishi models for 2020 are covered by one of the auto industry’s best warranties. Mitsubishi’s coverage lasts longer than for most brands, yet car buyers are today financing their cars for an average of nearly six years and keeping them for an average of seven (and some up to 15 years). So, it makes sense to think about the merits of an extended warranty.

Mitsubishi offers an extended warranty, the Diamond Care Protection plan, but its dealers also offer third-party warranties. You could shop third-party warranties on your own and get a better value. We reviewed and ranked 12 of the best aftermarket warranty providers. One advantage of our top picks is you can have your vehicle repaired at more than 30,000 facilities nationwide. Mitsubishi has just 350 dealers in the U.S., which is far less than other mainstream brands and even less than some luxury brands.

Mitsubishi Warranty Coverage Details

Mitsubishi’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty includes bumper-to-bumper coverage for 5 years/60,000 miles, whichever comes first. However, Mitsubishi covers in-car audio and navigation systems with a separate, shorter warranty that lasts for 3 years/36,000 miles.

Included with the warranty, Mitsubishi’s 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance plan includes jumpstarts, installing your inflated spare tire in the event of a flat, emergency fuel delivery, lockout assistance and “mechanical first aid” for minor roadside repairs or adjustments. (The latter are not defined.)

The even better Mitsubishi warranty is the 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty. This covers select transmission, engine, and transaxle powertrain components. The major mechanical parts are covered, but Mitsubishi’s list does not mention, for example, things like fuel injectors or electronic sensors. Also, a vehicle’s brakes are not part of the powertrain.

Mitsubishi’s warranty coverage periods are essentially the same as from Hyundai, its Genesis luxury brand, and Kia.

What About Hybrids?

Mitsubishi offers one hybrid vehicle for 2020, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid. This model includes the same warranty coverage as the other Mitsubishi vehicles, plus 10-year/100,000-mile coverage for the plug-in hybrid system and the lithium-ion main drive battery.

Speaking of batteries, the regular vehicle battery in a 2020 Mitsubishi is covered for defects 100-percent for the first two years. Then, for the next 12 months, Mitsubishi will pay 37 percent of the cost for replacing a defective battery.

Emissions Coverage

Mitsubishi covers the emissions control system for the 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle warranty period. In addition, the engine control module, transmission control module, catalytic converter(s) and onboard emission diagnostic device are covered for 8 years/80,000 miles. Mitsubishi vehicles sold in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington have longer coverage for emission control systems.

Frequently Asked Questions About Mitsubishi’s Warranty

It’s understandable that when a car brand touts a long factory warranty like Mitsubishi’s, there can be some misunderstandings when owners discover those generous terms don’t necessarily cover every single part.

Q: Is Mitsubishi’s warranty transferable?

A: If you sell your Mitsubishi before the warranty coverage ends, the second owner gets the remainder of the 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle warranty (including powertrain) but not the 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain coverage.

If you buy a certified pre-owned vehicle from a Mitsubishi dealer, however, you would get the remainder of both the five-year/60,000 new-vehicle warranty and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. There’s no deductible for covered repairs or replacements.

Q: Audio and navigation systems can be expensive to replace if they fail, but I’ll be covered for 5 years/60,000 miles in my 2020 Mitsubishi, right?

A: No. Mitsubishi has a separate warranty for in-car electronics, and it runs for 3 years/36,000 miles.

Q: If I get a scrape on my car and the spot starts to rust, will Mitsubishi cover that under the anti-corrosion warranty?

A: Mitsubishi’s anti-corrosion/perforation limited warranty lasts for seven years with no limit on miles driven in that time. But, like other car brands’ corrosion warranties, Mitsubishi’s covers perforation, meaning a hole rusted through a body sheet metal panel. Also, this kind of damage is covered only if it’s the result of a factory defect. It does not cover rust-through of sheet metal panels damaged by a collision or environmental factors.

Q: Tires on some new vehicles can be expensive to replace. What kind of warranty does Mitsubishi include for those?

A: Tires on 2020 Mitsubishi vehicles are covered by their own manufacturers’ warranties. To obtain coverage, you must follow the guidelines in the tire warranty for the specific brand. Usually, that means going to an authorized dealer of that tire brand for warranty service.

What Doesn’t Mitsubishi’s Warranty Cover?

All new vehicle warranties have some exclusions. Mitsubishi lists several that seem to indicate past experience with owners of its sports models modifying their vehicles and subjecting them to harsh treatment.

The Mitsubishi warranty will not cover damage that can be attributed to using incorrect wheel and tires sizes or modifying the engine, suspension, brakes, body, or powertrain computer programming. (Mitsubishi’s famous Lancer Evolution sports model has been out of production since 2016, and the brand currently does not offer any performance models.)

Also not covered is damage caused by driving over curbs, overloading the vehicle, racing, or using your vehicle as a “stationary power source.” That last one likely relates to connecting an inverter to the vehicle’s electrical system to power appliances when camping or during a residential power outage.

Among other conditions, Mitsubishi’s warranty curiously mentions not covering damage caused by freezing. The company does not define “freezing,” but this is something that owners living in areas with harsh winters might want to ask a dealer about.

Most carmakers do not cover paint and body damage caused by environmental factors, from acid rain to bird droppings. Mitsubishi also specifically mentions sand, something to keep in mind if you plan to drive your SUV or crossover on a beach or trail.

Mitsubishi Quality Not Near the Leaders

Carmakers sometimes tout a warranty as evidence in how much confidence they place in their vehicle quality. That may be so, but a long warranty is often used as a marketing technique. Mitsubishi does not rank highly in either the J.D. Power Initial Quality Survey (IQSSM) or the Vehicle Dependability Study. The latter indicates problems encountered after three years of ownership.

On the other hand, RepairPal ranks the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, a compact crossover, as seventh out of 26 compact SUVs, with an average annual repair cost of $498. Keep in mind, “average” can mean some owners will pay more.

Here are some repair costs for Mitsubishi models.

Model Replacement Cost Estimate 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage Replace alternator $1,296–$1,340 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage Replace starter $819–$927 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Replace sunroof motor $877–$968 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Replace starter $847–$1,201

Is A Third-Party Extended Warranty A Better Value For Your Mitsubishi?

Mitsubishi has 350 dealers across the U.S., a very small number compared to other mainstream brands. The dealers can offer the company’s own Diamond Care Protection Plan, and many offer aftermarket warranty plans, as well.

The Diamond Care Protection Plan extends vehicle coverage to 7 years/100,000 miles, meaning it adds 2 years and 40,000 miles of coverage to the original factory 5 years/60,000 miles warranty. A third-party extended warranty company can offer many more choices of coverage.

Another thing we like about such warranties is you can usually buy them even after the factory warranty on your Mitsubishi has run out. So, there’s no pressure to make a decision until after you’ve spent a few years in the car.

We researched and ranked the top aftermarket warranties, such as CARCHEX, Endurance, autopom!, and CarShield. You can purchase a contract from one of these companies at any time during your ownership, even after the original Mitsubishi factory warranty has expired. As a reminder, if you buy a used Mitsubishi from a private owner rather than a certified pre-owned vehicle from a Mitsubishi dealer, only what is left of the 5-year/60,000-mile vehicle warranty transfers to you, not the 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Our choice for “Best Overall,” CARCHEX, offers up to 10 years of coverage and protects high-mileage vehicles. With third-party contracts, you will have your choice of some 30,000 repair facilities nationwide, from a favorite local licensed shop to national chains and franchises. Depending on the provider and plan, you can usually choose from a wide range of deductibles, including a $0 option.

You’ll also find that our top picks offer added benefits, including roadside assistance, trip interruption reimbursement, and towing and rental car allowances. Those “perks” become necessities if your car should have a mechanical breakdown more than 100 miles from home, paying for hotel and meals while you wait for a covered repair to be completed, for example.

Contact any of our top picks below and get a free quote before you head to a Mitsubishi dealer.