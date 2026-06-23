Mitsubishi Wishes It Could Bring Back The Lancer Evolution

The Breakdown Mitsubishi isn't developing a new Lancer Evolution.

The company's president does hope to bring it back one day.

The Galant and Diamante are also on his wishlist.

The Mitsubishi Pajero is coming back, but what about other iconic nameplates? It’s a good question that came up during a Q&A session with shareholders. Three sedans were specifically mentioned: the Lancer Evolution, Diamante, and Galant. As for why the Eclipse wasn’t brought up, it has already returned. Much to purists' dismay, the name has been repurposed for not one, but two different crossovers based on Renault and Nissan models.

There are no plans to take a shortcut by reviving the Lancer Evolution as a badge-engineered sports sedan based on an existing product. At the same time, Mitsubishi admits it’s not currently in a position to bring back one of its most legendary nameplates. Still, the company’s president hopes the day will come when the higher-ups feel comfortable dusting off the Evo name once again.

Speaking during the 57th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, President Keisuke Kishiura touched on bringing back the rally icon:

'Models such as the Lancer Evolution, Diamante, and Galant are extremely important to Mitsubishi, and we consider them treasures. While we do not have any concrete plans to launch these models at this time, we aim to build a company capable of bringing these wonderful cars back to the market in the future so that we can meet your expectations. I will lead the way in this effort, and I would be grateful for the continued support of our shareholders.'

For now, Mitsubishi isn’t committing to a new Evo, but the statement at least signals a clear desire to revive the performance sedan someday. Kishiura appears genuinely passionate about the Evo and could help lay the groundwork for the model’s eventual return. As they say, grease the wheels.

On a related note, the company’s president also expressed interest in fielding a factory-backed WRC team with a new Lancer Evo. However, judging by the current situation, that remains little more than wishful thinking.

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What do you think?

Motor1's Take: While a new Lancer Evo is a “no” for now, it’s a “maybe” for the future. How far away? Given that Mitsubishi isn’t currently developing an Evo XI, any realistic chance of it reaching production is unlikely to materialize this decade. The earliest opportunity would probably be in the early 2030s, as the company has bigger priorities to address first. For example, the return of the Pajero will kick-start an entire family of models.

Mitsubishi also needs more in-house products instead of relying so heavily on Nissan and Renault. A properly executed Lancer Evo revival could provide a significant image boost, but the hesitation to build a niche performance car is understandable. Volume-selling models will continue to take priority, and if the stars align, enthusiasts may finally have something to look forward to in the next decade.

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