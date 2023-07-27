Mitsubishi did more than just unveil the new Triton yesterday as aside from the regular production model and the rally truck, it also exhibited a multitude of fully accessorized versions. The midsize pickup also known as the L200 and Strada in some markets was showcased in a so-called "Lifestyle Zone" in multiple flavors. The one that caught our attention was based on the club cab with an aggressive body kit and a lowered sports suspension.

The Japanese automaker promises to have these accessories on sale, meaning 2024 Triton owners will be able to customize their pickups to look as if they came straight out of SEMA. Right next to the street truck was a single cab modified for overland duties, complete with a snorkel, tent, bull bar, and extra lights. There was also an off-road build based on the double cab configuration with a jacked-up suspension and a slimmer front bumper to improve the approach angle.

Another high-riding Triton double cab had a truck bed topper and was hauling a small camper trailer to further highlight the sixth-generation model's versatility. Joining these heavily upgraded versions was the purpose-built rally car set to take part in the Asia Cross Country Rally. It’s a double cab with Ralliart branding, a six-speed manual gearbox, the Super Select 4WD-II system, and a 2.4-liter diesel engine making 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 347 pound-feet (470 Newton-meters) of torque.

Mitsubishi says the truck is truly all-new by having a tougher ladder frame, a lighter high-tensile steel body, and an overhauled suspension with a front double-wishbone setup and a rear leaf spring arrangement. The pickups fitted with Super Select 4WD-II also get Active Yaw Control (AYC) and there are five modes for the 4x4 system together with seven driving modes.

The 2024 Triton will face stiff competition from day one considering the Ford Ranger has already transitioned to the next-generation model. The Blue Oval's truck has also served as the basis for the new Ford-built Volkswagen Amarok. For South American regions, VW Commercial Vehicles still makes the first-gen Amarok.