A quick glance at any major highway will tell you that Chevrolet remains one of the most popular vehicles on the road today. Part of General Motors, Chevy has attracted a loyal following over the years for its dependable vehicles. Whether you are currently driving one of its best-selling models or interested in purchasing one in the future, it’s time to look into extended coverage. After all, you want protection for your Chevy until the end.

Below, we take a closer look at the Chevrolet extended warranty, as well as some top-rated third-party providers for extended protection.

Chevrolet Dealership Warranty

To figure out exactly what your needs are, we will start by examining the Chevrolet factory warranty to see what’s covered. Any new Chevy owner will walk out of the dealership with some warranty coverage. Plans for new vehicles include:

Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty (3 years/36,000 miles): Covers most parts for repairs due to defects in material or workmanship

Covers most parts for repairs due to defects in material or workmanship Powertrain Limited Warranty (5 years/60,000 miles): Protection for the engine, transmission, and drivetrain

Protection for the engine, transmission, and drivetrain Electric and Hybrid warranty (8 years/100,000 miles): Designed for specific electric propulsion systems in electric and hybrid vehicles

Roadside assistance is included with each plan. New owners also receive their first scheduled vehicle maintenance for free. This appointment includes an oil/filter change, four-wheel tire rotation, and a 27-point vehicle inspection.

Along with the warranties listed above, Chevy offers some optional contracts with the purchase of a new vehicle. You can choose to add:

GAP Coverage

Tire and Wheel Protection

Pre-Paid Maintenance

Appearance Guard

To find out if you still have a Chevrolet warranty for a vehicle you currently own, call 800-222-1020.

What’s Not Included In A Chevrolet Warranty?

As with all warranties, you will find several exclusions in Chevy’s coverage. The bumper-to-bumper warranty does not cover:

Tire or wheel damage and wear

Damage from the environment, chemicals, or aftermarket products

Truck bed liner damage

Damage resulting from misuse, alterations, or accidents

Damage resulting from improper maintenance

Damage resulting from use of the wrong fuel grade

Third-party electronic components

Any part that isn’t original to the vehicle

Do You Need A Chevrolet Extended Warranty?

Once your factory warranty expires, do you need further protection? Let’s take a look at Chevy's reliability. According to RepairPal, the brand is ranked at 3.5 out of 5.0. This ranking places it 20th out of 32 car brands, so it doesn’t exactly sit high for reliability.

Chevy outlines average replacement costs for parts and components on its website. Take a look at these numbers:

Water Pump: $600

Fuel Pump: $972

Engine: $6,952

Rack & Pinion Steering: $1,355

Transmission: $3,622

Air Conditioning System: $1,136

When your warranty ends, do you want to foot the bill for any of these repairs? How about multiple repairs? For some drivers, a couple of trips to the repair shop is enough to create a financial burden.

As a vehicle owner, you want protection for your Chevy, but you also don’t want to break the bank. That brings us to our next question: How much does a Chevrolet extended warranty cost, and is it worth it?

Extended Protection From Chevy

When it comes to protecting your vehicle after the factory warranty expires, Chevrolet has two distinct options: the Chevrolet Extended Limited Warranty and the Platinum Protection Plan.

Chevrolet Extended Limited Warranty

You can purchase the Chevrolet Extended Limited Warranty directly from your dealer to pick up where the factory coverage ends. What’s unique about this coverage is that it’s actually an extension of the Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty. All of the same components are covered, but with a longer term length. Opting for the extended coverage increases the term from 3 years/36,000 miles to 5 years/60,000 miles.

The plan can be rolled into your payments when you purchase the vehicle, which some people find convenient. If you choose this option, just remember that you will be paying interest on it.

Chevrolet Platinum Protection Plan

The Platinum Protection Plan serves as a traditional extended warranty that covers more than 1,000 components. This doesn’t just include the engine, transmission, and braking system, but also the air conditioning, seals, video display screen, and other minor components.

With Platinum coverage, you receive additional perks like:

Rental car coverage

Towing services

Trip interruption protection

Lost key and lockout services

You can transfer or cancel the warranty at any time, with the appropriate fees and paperwork. Not all extended warranties offer these options.

It’s important to note, though, that not all Chevrolet dealerships participate in these plans. The Extended Limited Warranty isn’t available for vehicles purchased in California, Minnesota, Maine, or Florida.

Dealer vs. Third-Party Extended Warranty Comparison Table

Thankfully, there are a number of reputable companies that provide warranty coverage for Chevy vehicles. These plans offer peace of mind while tending to have lower prices than the contracts from the dealership.

The majority of third-party companies allow you to choose your own repair shop, and they handle the claims process directly. This setup provides flexibility and makes it easy to get repairs, even while traveling.

As you look for the best place to buy a Chevy extended warranty, consider CARCHEX, our top choices for third-party coverage.

Chevrolet Extended Warranties vs. CARCHEX Here's a quick comparison of the Chevy Extended Warranty compared to our favorite third-party extended warranty provider, CARCHEX. Chevy Extended Warranty CARCHEX Extended Warranty Start Date any time any time Max Years of Coverage 5 10 # of Plan Options 2 5 levels of coverage, with 16 plans Transferable ✔ ✔ Deductible $0 $0+ Trip Interruption ✔ ✔ Roadside Assistance ✔ ✔ Repair Network Chevy Dealer Only > 30,000 facilities nationwide Cancellation Policy Anytime, $50 fee Refund if within 30 days Availability Must purchase from local dealer, Not sold in CA, FL, ME, MN Free, instant quote online Contact your Chevy Dealer for Pricing Get Quote

Can You Afford To Go Without An Extended Warranty?

We think the answer is clear, but ultimately the decision is up to you. Once you receive quotes from any of the providers above, you can make a decision about whether to purchase a Chevrolet extended warranty. Compare the cost of a monthly payment with potential future repairs, and make sure that any plan you choose provides the right amount of coverage for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much should I pay for a Chevy extended warranty?

Your extended warranty cost depends on the level of coverage you choose, as well as the model, year, and condition of your vehicle. The only way to determine what you will spend is to reach out to a provider and ask for a quote.

Why do car warranty companies have a waiting period?

Most providers choose to implement a 30-day and 1,000-mile waiting period once you sign up for a warranty. This time helps to weed out any pre-existing problems.

Is a Chevrolet warranty transferable?

The factory Chevy warranty is transferable to a new owner. Most third-party extended warranty providers also allow you to transfer coverage, but you will want to check the terms of your contract. Most companies charge a small fee for the transfer. For example, you will pay $50 with CARCHEX.