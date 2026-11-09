Land Rover Thinks BYD Copied The Defender. Now There's A Court Battle: Report

Update: A spokesperson from Jaguar Land Rover has responded to our inquiry: "JLR does not comment on ongoing legal proceedings."

BYD keeps making headlines, but this time, the subject is far more delicate. Rather than celebrating speed records or extravagant luxury with its Yangwang sub-brand, the Chinese automaker now faces legal trouble after Jaguar Land Rover accused it of copying the Defender.

Predictably, JLR isn't taking kindly to Chinese automakers borrowing inspiration from its lineup. The dispute has escalated to the point where court-ordered bailiffs seized digital records from BYD's offices in the Netherlands.

According to reports from The Times and The Guardian, the raid took place in August at BYD premises in Schiedam and Hoofddorp. JLR reportedly suspected its Chinese rival had dismantled a Defender to reverse-engineer some of its technology for use in the Ti7, a seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV that has drawn comparisons with the British off-roader.

BYD Ti7 Photos by: BYD Land Rover Defender

JLR Is Taking BYD To Court

The British company wanted to secure digital records before they could potentially be destroyed. However, BYD's legal team wasn't impressed, describing it as a "fishing expedition" and arguing that too many files had been seized. JLR's legal advisers, meanwhile, accused the Chinese automaker of obstructing the process.

The dispute is heading to court in The Hague, where a preliminary ruling is expected on November 11. The decision should establish whether BYD has a case to answer over the alleged intellectual property infringement. Neither company has commented on the ongoing proceedings.

The vehicle at the center of the dispute is the BYD Ti7, a chunky, boxy SUV that has been on sale in China since September 2025 as the Fangchengbao Ti7. Its styling has drawn plenty of comparisons to the Land Rover Defender, with some even calling it a Chinese Defender clone.

BYD Ti7 Photos by: BYD Land Rover Defender

BYD Ti7 vs. Land Rover Defender

Whether this design amounts to copying the British off-roader is now a matter for the courts. There are certainly some similarities, but calling it a carbon copy would be going too far. British media reports that JLR's case focuses on the alleged reverse-engineering of the Defender, not just the Ti7's exterior design.

The Ti7 is scheduled to reach the UK in January, with prices starting at £47,995. That's a little over £20,000 less than the seven-seat Defender 110, which starts at £68,465. In other words, BYD could offer a similarly sized alternative for considerably less, although the two SUVs have different powertrains and underlying engineering.

Of course, JLR has plenty of reasons to protect the Defender's reputation. After all, it remains one of the company's most important models ever.

BYD Ti7 Photos by: BYD Land Rover Defender

JLR Has Been Down This Road Before

This isn't the first time Jaguar Land Rover has taken a Chinese automaker to court over an alleged copycat vehicle. In 2019, the British company won a legal battle against Jiangling Motor Corporation after a three-year dispute over a vehicle that allegedly copied the Range Rover Evoque.

However, JLR hasn't always taken a confrontational approach to China's automotive industry. It has also worked closely with local manufacturers, most notably through its long-running joint venture with Chery. The partnership eventually revived the Freelander name as an electric vehicle brand.

Jaecoo 7 69 Source: Jaecoo

The "Temu Range Rover"

Ironically, Chery has also found itself at the center of copycat accusations. Its Jaecoo 7 has been dubbed the "Temu Range Rover" because of its perceived resemblance to JLR's luxury SUVs. The model isn't part of the joint venture, but its success shows just how much ground Chinese brands have gained in the UK.

For the second consecutive month and the third time this year, the Jaecoo 7 was the UK's best-selling car in October with 3,412 units. Year-to-date sales stand at 42,885 registrations, making it the country's second best-selling model so far this year.

It's becoming increasingly difficult for established automakers to ignore the competition coming from China. BYD and other homegrown manufacturers are expanding into Europe with increasingly sophisticated vehicles, often undercutting established rivals on price.

What do you think?

For JLR, the Defender is more than just another SUV. It's one of its most recognizable nameplates and a major contributor to the company's business. Whether BYD actually crossed the line with the Ti7 remains to be established. Still, the legal battle shows that JLR is prepared to defend its intellectual property rather than watch Chinese rivals eat into its market share.

Motor1 has reached out to JLR and BYD for comment. We'll update this article if we hear back.

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