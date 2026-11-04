Range Rover Is Dropping Its Two Most Affordable Models

JLR has confirmed the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Velar will end production after 2027. Both models keep selling in selected markets through that year.

That shift leaves the upcoming Range Rover GT as the brand's cheapest model globally, with indicative pricing around $120,000 at current exchange rates.

Range Rover managing director Martin Limpert tied the decision to the age of both nameplates rather than a single new model stepping into their place.

According to Autocar, the Evoque and Velar are expected to remain in production through 2027, with no direct replacements planned for either SUV. Limpert has said both models are nearing the end of their natural product cycles. JLR isn't building a smaller Range Rover to take their spot once they're gone.

Production Will End In 2027

2024 Range Rover Velar

The Evoque and Velar have carried Range Rover's volume business for most of the past decade, pulling in buyers who wanted the badge without the flagship price. Production winding down after 2027 closes that chapter, even if sales in some markets continue a little longer while existing stock sells through.

Neither SUV is getting a like-for-like successor. JLR's broader strategy has pushed Range Rover toward wealthier buyers for a few years now, and this is the clearest move yet. Smaller, cheaper models increasingly belong to the Defender and Discovery brands instead.

Once the Evoque and Velar are gone, the lineup narrows to three lines: the GT, the Range Rover Sport, and the full-size Range Rover. That's a notably smaller lineup than the brand has offered in years. It signals JLR is comfortable trading volume for margin.

Range Rover GT Becomes The New Entry Model

2027 Range Rover GT Photo by: Land Rover

The Range Rover GT is expected to become the brand's entry point, with UK pricing widely reported at around £90,000 (about $120,000). That puts a large gap above the Evoque's roughly $52,000 starting point in the US. The GT is aimed at a different buyer entirely.

The GT rides on JLR's Electrified Modular Architecture and launches as a battery-electric model first, with conventional hybrid versions following later. JLR and its partners have not yet published a detailed price walk for separate hybrid and electric variants, beyond indicating that the range opens around that £90,000 mark.

What do you think?

Despite becoming the brand's entry point, the GT isn't built as a like-for-like replacement for either discontinued SUV. Spy shots of the GT testing have shown a body style closer to a sleek crossover coupe than a traditional boxy SUV, putting real distance between it and the Evoque and Velar.

That leaves the Range Rover Sport to do the heavy lifting as the brand's more traditional SUV option. An electric Range Rover Sport is due to run alongside the GT. JLR has not yet confirmed detailed US pricing or EPA range figures for the Sport EV, beyond confirming that global order books are open and the international specification is targeting roughly 370 miles of WLTP range.

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