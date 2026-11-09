BMW Is Considering A V8-Powered Alpina Coupe

BMW has big plans for Alpina. Not only is a new flagship sedan on the way, but the company is also seriously considering a V8-powered sports car based on the Vision BMW Alpina concept. Insiders are reportedly describing it as Alpina’s "M1 moment."

First reported by Autocar, the project hasn't received final approval. That said, BMW is highly encouraged by customer interest in the concept and is considering a limited-production run, similar to BMW's few-off models like the Skytop.

Speaking at the launch of the new BMW i3, Mike Reichelt, head of BMW's Neue Klasse program, acknowledged the attention surrounding the concept. He reportedly said the design team had given engineers a headache, but also suggested there was enough customer interest to consider putting it into production.

The Vision BMW Alpina debuted at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in May. It's a large 2+2 grand touring coupe with a front-mounted V8 engine. The concept introduced Alpina's new design language, along with an exceptionally luxurious interior.

Vision BMW Alpina Concept Photo by: BMW

A V8 Coupe Would Give Alpina Its Own Identity

Although the Vision BMW Alpina is more focused on luxury than outright performance, a dedicated production model would give the brand something truly unique. It would also help distinguish Alpina from BMW M, which puts a greater emphasis on sharper handling and more aggressive performance.

The V8 would be a big part of that identity. BMW hasn't released detailed specifications for the powertrain, but the concept features a front-mounted eight-cylinder engine. We expect it to have plenty of power.

BMW's plans for Alpina already include more conventional models. The brand's first production vehicle will be based on the 7 Series, with its debut expected in 2027. That model will help establish Alpina's new direction, but it won't offer the same level of exclusivity as a standalone coupe.

Photo by: BMW

BMW Hasn't Decided Whether To Build It Yet

Despite the apparent interest, there's no guarantee the Vision BMW Alpina will make it to production. According to Autocar, BMW executives are still discussing the project, and a final decision hasn't been made.

What do you think?

Developing a bespoke vehicle for a relatively low-volume luxury brand is an expensive undertaking. Still, a limited-production V8 coupe would be a compelling way to kick off the new Alpina era.

For now, the Vision BMW Alpina remains a concept.

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