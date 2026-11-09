The Nissan Patrol Is Finally Back in America. Sort Of

Nissan buyers in the US opting for a full-size SUV with off-road aspirations usually got the short end of the stick. The Armada we got here in the States couldn't hold a candle to the global Patrol enjoyed elsewhere on the planet.

That changed with the launch of the third-generation Armada and seventh-generation Patrol. The two are essentially the same vehicle now, with some packaging and tuning changes for various markets.

But the Patrol name holds serious weight amongst off-road enthusiasts the world over. And it's a name that's finally found its way back onto a US-market vehicle. For 2027, the rugged PRO-4X trim swaps the Armada badging to bear the name Patrol.

The Patrol Is Officially Back

Photo by: Nissan

Prior versions of the Armada could never live up to the capability of the global Patrol. Where that was an off-road-ready full-size family hauler, the Armada was always a soft-roader designed to navigate your local Trader Joe's parking lot. Nissan fixed this when it launched the third-gen Armada for 2025.

Now, Nissan is going a step further by slapping the Patrol name on this rig inside and out. And it deserves the name, too. This is a vehicle with a locking rear differential, adaptive suspension, all-terrain tires, recovery hooks, and a revised front bumper for an improved approach angle compared to the standard Armada.

Nissan will only apply the Patrol badging to the Pro-4X trim, mind you. It starts at $81,265, and it's the only trim that gets the locking rear differential. I do think Nissan should offer it as an option on other trims, especially considering the SL and Platinum technically have slightly higher ground clearance figures. But the Pro-4X delivers a far better approach angle thanks to that tucked-up front chin.

The History Of The Patrol Name

Photo by: Nissan

This is not the first vehicle in the States to wear a Patrol badge. But it is the first one to do so since 1969. Nissan has offered a Patrol for 75 years, but here in the US, our window was just from 1962 to 1969. That would've been the rather fetching two-door Patrol 60, which also has the distinction of being the first Nissan-badged vehicle in the US. We wouldn't see the Nissan name again for a few decades, until Datsun fully switched to Nissan in the early 80s.

Today, Nissan wants to connect its Patrol heritage to modern US car buyers. The Pro-4X is certainly the right way to do that, but I also think a gradual switchover to the rest of the Armada lineup could work too.

If Nissan bakes in some basic level of off-road capability into all versions of the Armada, the name change could work. Then let buyers upgrade to more aggressive tires and bolt-on options down the road. Or simply go straight for the Pro-4X and have a dirt-road-ready rig right off the showroom floor.

More Nismo Options Are Inbound

Photo by: Nissan

Speaking of options, the Nismo team already has the Patrol buyer covered. The truck looks proper with the upgraded Axis wheels and BFGoodrich tires. Up top, the Nismo roof rack features integrated lighting to the front and sides. There's also a set of NISMO sliders available as well.

You can take an otherwise capable truck and instantly give it a touch more off-road credibility with Nissan-backed parts.

Really, Nissan should just give the Patrol that wheel-and-tire setup as standard kit. It makes the truck look so much better, and more deserving of the new badges. Regardless, it's pretty cool to see the Patrol name return to the US market.

What do you think?

Now roll it out to the rest of the Armada lineup, and further align our Patrol with the one the rest of the world enjoys. US car buyers already enjoy shelling out big bucks for off-road vehicles, even if they never actually take them to trails.

With this one, you should, though... It's great in the dirt.

Gallery: 2027 Nissan Armada Patrol Pro-4X 34 Source: Nissan

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