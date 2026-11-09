Sony Wants Your Car To Smell Like Whatever Ad You're Driving Past

Between sensors, radars, and cameras, we're used to cars getting increasingly clever about recognizing their surroundings. However, Sony has come up with a wild idea that takes things in a rather unusual direction. The Japanese electronics giant has filed a patent for an in-car scent system that would release specific fragrances based on ads the vehicle detects. Yes, really.

Imagine driving past a billboard promoting a burger restaurant and suddenly getting a whiff of freshly cooked beef inside the cabin. Or perhaps you're watching a chocolate commercial on the infotainment screen when the car decides it's time to make you hungry. That's essentially what Sony has in mind.

The patent, published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on November 5 and discovered by Patentlyze, describes a system that combines cameras, GPS positioning, advertising databases, and scent dispensers to turn visual and audio advertisements into actual smells.

Sony patent for in-car scent that matches nearby ads Photo by: Sony

Cameras Would Identify Ads And Match Them With Scents

The system relies on a combination of hardware and online data. An exterior camera would scan the surroundings for billboards, signboards, and digital advertisements. Once it recognizes an ad, the vehicle would check an online scent-management database to determine whether that particular campaign has been registered.

The database would contain information about the advertisement, including its associated fragrance, location, direction, validity period, and conditions for releasing the scent. The car would also use GPS to establish whether it's actually passing the registered advertising display.

But wait, there's more. Sony's idea goes beyond simply filling the cabin with a generic fragrance. An additional interior camera would analyze the occupants, including their estimated age and gender, to determine who should receive the scent. The system could then direct the fragrance toward specific seats rather than releasing it throughout the entire cabin.

Sony patent for in-car scent that matches nearby ads Photo by: Sony

For example, a registered advertisement could specify that a particular scent should be released only to passengers matching certain demographic criteria. The fragrance could also be limited to a predetermined period, such as 30 seconds.

There's even a suggestion that the smell could become stronger as the vehicle approaches the billboard. Because apparently, a burger advertisement shouldn't just make you hungry. It should practically make you taste the food.

It Could Also Work With Ads On Your Infotainment Screen

Sony hasn't limited the concept to roadside advertising. The patent also describes a system that can match commercials played through televisions, radio broadcasts, and connected devices such as smartphones.

In this scenario, the vehicle would identify the advertisement based on information such as the broadcasting channel, website, or time slot. It could then select the corresponding fragrance from its database and release it inside the cabin.

The hardware would consist of scent cartridges and blowers that direct the fragrance toward individual seats. Sony also references different configurations for positioning these dispensers throughout the cabin.

There are potential applications beyond advertising, too. The filing mentions releasing a signature fragrance when starting the vehicle or providing passengers with a preferred scent when entering a taxi. That sounds considerably more appealing than having your commute interrupted by the smell of fast food.

Sony patent for in-car scent that matches nearby ads Photo by: Sony

Privacy Could Become A Problem

As interesting (or unsettling) as the technology sounds, there are obvious questions about privacy and personal choice. The system would rely on interior cameras to analyze passengers and potentially estimate their age and gender. That information would help advertisers determine which occupants should receive a particular fragrance.

There's also the question of whether passengers would actually want their cars to become yet another advertising platform. Modern vehicles already have plenty of screens competing for our attention. Adding smells to the equation feels like taking targeted advertising a step too far.

Sony patent for in-car scent output device 14 Source: Sony

What do you think?

Will It Ever Happen, Though?

Of course, a patent doesn't guarantee that Sony intends to commercialize the technology. History has taught us that only a fraction of patented ideas ever make it into production. Automakers would need to adopt the hardware, while advertisers and billboard operators would have to register their campaigns in the scent-management database. That's a considerable amount of coordination for something that might leave your car smelling like a fast-food restaurant.

Still, it's an interesting glimpse into how far companies are willing to go to make advertising more immersive. We used to complain about pop-up ads. Now we may be looking at cars that could bombard our noses with commercials, too.

Source: USPTO via Patentlyze

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