Nissan's biggest SUV is getting a pretty major makeover for 2025. The three-row Armada has been completely resigned from the ground up, with a sharper exterior, a tech-heavy interior, a new engine, and for the first time in the US, a rugged off-road trim.

Powering the 2025 Armada is a new twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 engine borrowed from the Infiniti QX80. Here it makes 425 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, 25 horsepower and 103 pound-feet better than the outgoing V-8. That new engine is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission and standard adaptive four-wheel drive.

The 2025 Armada sees a 25% increase in torsional rigidity over the outgoing model and a 57% increase in lateral stiffness. That gives the Armada an improved ride quality, Nissan says, and makes it even more capable off-road with the new Pro-4X trim equipped. And with a now-standard integrated class four tow hitch, the Armada can tow up to 8,500 pounds.

Nissan’s Pro-4X off-road trim makes its way to the Armada for the first time, adding upgrades like 20-inch all-terrain tires, an adaptive air suspension, a metal skid plate, and a genuine electronic locking rear differential. That locking diff was once exclusive to the Middle Eastern-market Nissan Patrol—now it’s finally available in the US.

With the air suspension at its highest setting, the Armada Pro-4X has 9.6 inches of ground clearance and stands 2.1 inches taller than the standard height. A revised front fascia with a throwback three-slot grille design improves the approach, and a similarly upgraded rear bumper enhances the departure. All told, the Armada Pro-4X has a 33.9-degree approach angle, a 25.3-degree breakover angle, and a 24.3-degree departure angle.

Those less interested in taking their Armada off-road can opt for the new Platinum Reserve model, which sits at the top of the lineup. It gets exclusive 22-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, a rear LED light bar with a full-width taillight bar, and upgrades inside like massaging seats for driver and passenger, and a head-up display.

The 2025 Armada is loaded with standard safety equipment like automatic emergency braking, high-beam assist, blind-spot monitoring, a lane-departure warning, and more. New for 2025 is a wide front view with up to 170 degrees of visibility in front of the vehicle and an "invisible" hood on certain models, like the Pro-4X.

Pro Pilot Assist with steering, acceleration, and braking input comes standard on all 2025 Armada models. The SL and above even offer Nissan’s Pro Pilot 2.1 system, which includes hands-free functionality for highway driving. It combines braking, acceleration, and steering inputs with automatic lane-change assist. It's the third Nissan model to offer Pro Pilot 2.1 after the Ariya and Rogue.

Two 12.3-inch screens grace the interior—one digital cluster and one center touchscreen—with Google functions like maps, assistant, and the Play Store available on SL and above. Moving up to the Pro-4X, Platinum, or Platinum Reserve models gets you dual 14.3-inch displays (like the ones in the Infiniti QX80) with more functionality. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the board.

The 2025 Nissan Armada doesn’t have a price yet, but the company says it will remain competitive with alternatives like the Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition, Toyota Sequoia, and others. The updated SUV goes on sale later this year.

