More Automakers Are Letting Cars Steer With Their Rear Wheels

Most cars turn by pointing their front wheels in the direction they want to go. But some modern vehicles have a trick up their sleeves: They can turn their rear wheels, too.

It might sound like an unnecessary engineering complication, but rear-wheel steering can make a massive difference in how a vehicle drives. It can help a nearly 18-foot luxury sedan squeeze into tight parking spaces, make a massive electric SUV surprisingly maneuverable, and even help sports cars feel more stable through fast corners.

The technology is becoming increasingly common on luxury and performance vehicles. Here's why automakers are giving all four wheels a say in where a car goes.

How Rear-Wheel Steering Works

In a conventional car, turning the steering wheel changes the angle of the front wheels. The rear wheels remain pointed straight ahead, following the direction established by the front axle.

Rear-wheel steering adds another layer of control by allowing the rear wheels to change their steering angle, usually by just a few degrees. Electronic controls, sensors, and actuators determine when and how much the rear wheels should turn based on vehicle speed and driving conditions.

Interestingly, the rear wheels don't always turn in the same direction. Depending on how fast the car is moving, they can turn either in the opposite direction to the front wheels or in the same direction. Each approach offers different advantages, helping improve everything from parking maneuverability to high-speed stability.

Why Rear Wheels Turn In the Opposite Direction At Low Speeds

At lower speeds, rear-wheel steering generally turns the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the front wheels. For example, when the driver turns left, the front wheels point left while the rear wheels turn slightly right.

This effectively reduces the vehicle's turning circle, making it easier to navigate tight corners, narrow streets, and crowded parking garages.

The benefits are particularly noticeable in large vehicles. A full-size luxury sedan or a large electric SUV can be surprisingly difficult to maneuver in confined spaces, but rear-wheel steering helps compensate for its considerable dimensions.

Instead of requiring several adjustments to complete a tight turn, the driver can often maneuver in a single movement. It's a relatively small mechanical change that can make a substantial difference in everyday driving.

How Rear-Wheel Steering Improves High-Speed Stability

At higher speeds, the system typically reverses its approach. Rather than turning against the front wheels, the rear wheels turn in the same direction.

When the driver steers left, for instance, the rear wheels also turn slightly left. This helps the rear of the vehicle follow the front more smoothly, reducing its tendency to rotate around its center.

The result is a more stable and predictable vehicle, particularly during highway lane changes and fast directional adjustments. In performance cars, the technology can also improve responsiveness through corners, helping the vehicle feel more agile without sacrificing composure.

The benefits can be especially useful in long-wheelbase vehicles, which traditionally require more effort to change direction quickly. By coordinating the front and rear axles, automakers can make large vehicles feel considerably more manageable.

Why Don't All Cars Have Rear-Wheel Steering?

If rear-wheel steering makes cars easier to park and more stable at speed, it seems logical that every vehicle should have it. However, the technology comes with additional costs and complexity.

A conventional steering system only needs to control the front wheels. Adding rear-wheel steering requires additional actuators, sensors, wiring, electronic controls, and software. It also introduces more components that may eventually require maintenance or repair.

For manufacturers producing affordable everyday cars, the extra expense often is not justified. Most compact cars and family sedans already offer sufficiently small turning circles and predictable handling without the additional technology.

Rear-wheel steering is therefore more commonly found in vehicles where its advantages make a meaningful difference. These include:

Porsche 911: Rear-axle steering helps improve agility at lower speeds and stability during faster driving.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Available rear-axle steering makes the large luxury sedan easier to maneuver in tight spaces.

BMW 7 Series: Integral Active Steering helps improve maneuverability and high-speed composure.

GMC Hummer EV: Four-wheel steering enables its distinctive CrabWalk feature, allowing diagonal movement at low speeds.

These examples demonstrate how the same basic technology can serve very different purposes depending on the vehicle.

What Do Car Owners Think About Rear-Wheel Steering?

Reddit discussions suggest that owners particularly appreciate rear-wheel steering when maneuvering in tight spaces. In a discussion among Porsche 911 owners, drivers highlighted the smaller turning circle and the convenience of making U-turns and parking in cramped garages.

BMW owners have expressed similar enthusiasm. In a discussion about the BMW iX, one owner described rear-wheel steering as a feature that makes the large electric SUV feel considerably smaller in parking lots. However, not everyone notices a dramatic difference during everyday highway driving.

There are also questions about whether the technology is worth the extra money. In discussions about Porsche 911 options, some owners consider rear-axle steering a worthwhile upgrade, while others would rather save the money. Ultimately, its value depends on how often drivers need the additional maneuverability.

Is Rear-Wheel Steering Worth It?

For most drivers, rear-wheel steering is not an essential feature. A conventional steering system remains perfectly capable of handling everyday driving, and many vehicles simply don't need the added complexity.

What do you think?

However, the technology makes a convincing case for itself in vehicles that are particularly large, heavy, or performance-oriented. In a luxury sedan, it can make parking considerably less stressful. In a sports car, it can improve agility and stability. In a large electric SUV, it can make an otherwise cumbersome vehicle feel much easier to maneuver.

Ultimately, rear-wheel steering is one of those automotive technologies that drivers might not notice immediately, but can appreciate once they experience it. It demonstrates that sometimes improving how a car drives is not about adding more power or making it faster. Sometimes, it's simply about giving all four wheels a say in where the car goes.

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