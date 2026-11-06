Honda Alpha Name Revealed For Honda's First Global Electric SUV

Honda just put a name on the electric SUV it is building for its next chapter, and the name is Honda Alpha. The vehicle will make its global debut in India on December 2, 2026, and that same country will build every one that follows.

Honda Cars India confirmed the name, the date, and the production plan this week, pairing the announcement with a redesigned emblem created for its next wave of EVs. The specs, the price, and the release window for other markets are still unannounced.

Debut And India Production Plan

Honda 0 SUV Photo by: InsideEVs

India is not just hosting a reveal here. Honda picked the country as the Alpha's first launch market. Per the automaker, India also becomes the global production base for the model going forward.

Toshiyuki Yanagisawa, President and Chief Executive of Honda Cars India, called the model a turning point for the brand's EV push in the country. He said in a statement:

'Honda Alpha represents our ambition to bring advanced electric mobility to our customers in India while delivering the quality, reliability and joy of driving that Honda is known for.'

Yanagisawa also tied the production decision directly to Honda's broader electrification strategy. He said:

'With India serving as the global production base for this model in future, it is an important step in Honda's electrification journey and reflects our strong commitment to the Indian market.'

That production commitment arrives as Honda works through a wider shift toward electrified lineups. The move overlaps with the company's parallel global hybrid rollout plans. Building a global EV out of India, rather than Japan or the US, shows how much weight the market now carries in Honda's planning.

Honda's New H Mark And Alpha Design

Honda's New 'H' Logo Photos by: Honda Honda Alpha SUV teaser Photos by: Honda

The Alpha will be the first Honda sold in India to wear the automaker's redesigned H mark on a production vehicle there. The new emblem pairs with Honda's H badge heritage, which dates back to the early 1960s. Honda rolled out this updated version of the redesigned H logo as part of a broader visual refresh tied to its next-generation EV lineup.

Alpha isn't an entirely new face, either. The name draws from the Greek alphabet's opening letter, a nod Honda says reflects a fresh start for buyers.

What do you think?

The SUV itself is closely related to the Honda 0 Alpha concept shown at the Japan Mobility Show, and the Alpha is reportedly the production version. A teaser image showing the vehicle under a cover also reveals a silhouette with a high square-cut rear that strongly recalls the 0 Alpha's profile.

Honda has not released a battery figure, a range estimate, a price, or a sales timeline outside India. No export markets have been named, and nothing has been said about whether US buyers will ever see this specific model. Until Honda's December 2 premiere, the Alpha remains a confirmed name wrapped around an unconfirmed spec sheet.

Source: Honda

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