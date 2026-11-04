Buick Has A Sleek New Hybrid Sedan. But Not For America

General Motors is expanding its plug-in hybrid lineup in China with a new Buick sedan. The Electra GS recently appeared in Chinese government regulatory filings, showing off a sleek fastback design, two engine options, and an electric motor making more than 220 horsepower.

Developed through GM's joint venture with SAIC, the Electra GS will compete with models from BYD and Geely. GM hasn't announced pricing or an official launch date just yet.

The Electra GS measures 196.0 inches long, 75.4 inches wide, and 58.9 inches tall. Its 112.8-inch wheelbase makes it a pretty sizable sedan, with an overall footprint slightly larger than a Toyota Camry.

2027 Buick Electra GS (China) Photo by: MIIT

The styling is gorgeous, and it's unlike anything Buick currently sells in the US. The front end gets a closed-off design with U-shaped headlights, while semi-hidden door handles and a sloping roofline give the sedan a sleek, coupe-like profile.

There's also a full-width taillight at the rear and a small ducktail spoiler for a sportier look. Buyers will be able to choose between 18- and 19-inch wheels.

Two Plug-In Hybrid Powertrains Available

The Buick Electra GS will be offered with two versions of a 1.5-liter gasoline engine, both paired with the same electric motor. The entry-level model gets a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder producing 97 horsepower, while its electric motor adds another 221 hp. This version has a listed top speed of 118 mph.

Buyers who want a little more power can opt for a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine producing 154 hp. It works with the same 221-hp electric motor, although GM hasn't revealed combined system output for either version.

Both configurations use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. Unfortunately, we don't know how big those batteries are yet, or how far the Electra GS can travel on electric power alone. Fuel economy figures are also still under wraps.

Photo by: MIIT

What do you think?

Don't Expect To See It In America

The Electra GS is yet another Buick we won't get in America, sadly. Add it to the growing list. While Buick's US lineup sticks primarily to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, its Chinese business is leaning heavily into plug-in hybrids and other electrified models.

The Electra GS is expected to start at more than 100,000 yuan, or roughly $15,000. That's an interesting proposition for a sedan of this size, particularly if Buick can deliver competitive electric range and efficiency. Unfortunately, American buyers will have to admire this one from afar.

Source: MIIT via CarNewsChina

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