Cadillac's F1 Team May Already Be For Sale. The Asking Price? $3 Billion

Mark Walter is shopping the Cadillac Formula 1 team for at least $3 billion, and TWG Global is now dealing with reports that contradict what it said three months ago. The team has scored only a single point all season.

TWG controls the operation through its TWG Motorsports division, with General Motors as co-owner, though the split between the two has never been disclosed.

No Sale Agreement Has Been Reported

Cadillac F1 Livery 2026 Miami Grand Prix Photo by: Cadillac

No deal has closed and no buyer has been named. Walter is exploring a sale, first reported by Sportico, which cited sources describing an active process rather than a finished transaction.

That reporting sits awkwardly next to TWG Global's own words from August. "TWG is not considering exiting its stake in the Cadillac Formula 1 team or any other part of TWG Motorsports," the company said at the time. Walter himself went further, telling reporters, "We are going to keep the team no matter what."

TWG Motorsports' portfolio also includes Andretti Global, Spire Motorsports, Wayne Taylor Racing, and Walkinshaw TWG Racing. The current reporting indicates only the Cadillac F1 stake is on the table. Walter has separately sold his 13 percent stake in Chelsea and is seeking a buyer for the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.

The timing lines up with a rough first year on track. Cadillac has managed just one point so far in its debut Formula 1 season.

The team is on pace to lose roughly $400 million this year, a figure tied directly to the cost of standing up a new operation from nothing.

Mark Walter's $3 Billion Ask And The Seven Interested Parties

Cadillac F1 Livery 2026 Miami Grand Prix Photo by: Cadillac

The asking price traces back to what it cost to get Cadillac on the grid in the first place. TWG and GM paid a $450 million dilution fee to the other nine teams for the right to join the grid, then put in at least another $1 billion to build the team from scratch.

Against those sunk costs, Walter's price tag seems to be in line with the market rather than inventing a new one. The average value of an F1 team hit $3.42 billion last year, up 48 percent from the year before.

What do you think?

More than 20 parties have reportedly expressed interest, though people close to the process say fewer than seven have the capital to actually meet TWG's number. That gap between curiosity and real buying power is typical of a sale at this scale, and it's part of why no transaction has materialized yet.

Whatever Cadillac's results are on track, the business case hasn't gone anywhere. GM has already discussed sharing F1-derived technology with future performance models, a long-term payoff that exists independently of whether Walter keeps his stake or sells part of it off.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy