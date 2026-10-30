Abt Turns The New Audi RS5 Into A 709-HP Carbon-Fiber Monster

Abt Sportsline has turned the Audi RS5 into a 709-horsepower special edition, and it's calling the wagon version the standout of the bunch. The German tuner is building just 130 examples of the car, called the RS5-R, as both a sedan and an Avant.

Buyers face a conversion price of €65,000 (about $72,500) before they even source the base car, and that figure is for the German market. Abt is already teasing a second round of upgrades, including an 800-horsepower tune, for 2027.

Audi RS5 PHEV Tuned Up To 709 HP

Abt Audi RS5-R (2026) Photo by: ABT

The starting point is Audi's own RS5, which pairs a twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor for a combined 630 hp and 608 lb-ft of torque. Abt's Power S software upgrade pushes the engine alone to 583 hp. Total system output climbs to about 709 hp, as confirmed by the tuner.

Torque sees a similar bump. The engine's own output rises from 443 lb-ft to about 502 lb-ft, and the combined figure with the electric motor lands at roughly 667 lb-ft. Abt hasn't published a new 0-60 mph time, but the extra shove should trim a few tenths off the stock car's already quick sprint.

Weight is still a factor here. The RS5's plug-in hybrid hardware keeps curb weight well north of two tons. Top speed stays at the factory limit, which can reach about 177 mph with the right Audi package.

Visually, the RS5-R doesn't hide what it is. The package adds a front spoiler with blades, louvered front fenders, mirror caps, and side skirts, all available in gloss or matte carbon. The Avant gets a unique rear wing with aero blades that the sedan doesn't offer, backing up Abt's pitch that the wagon is the sharper-looking of the two.

Gallery: Abt Audi RS5-R (2026) 19 Source: ABT

Audi RS5-R Pricing And Production Run

Abt's conversion package alone starts at €62,000, or roughly $69,000, for the sedan in gloss carbon. The Avant costs €65,000, about $72,500, with Carbon Camouflage finish adding another €3,000 ($3,350) on each body style. That's before a buyer has even purchased the base Audi RS5 the kit bolts onto.

Installation, paint work, and Germany's mandatory TUV inspection add at least €7,160 ($8,000) for the sedan or €7,600 ($8,500) for the Avant. A complete RS5-R in Germany clears the €180,000 mark once a well equipped donor car is included. That conversion turns into something in the $200,000 range.

What do you think?

Abt is limiting the run to 130 cars worldwide, split between sedan and Avant body styles, and the company says orders are open now. Interior touches reinforce the exclusivity angle: badges and door sills stamped "1 of 130," plus microfiber trim across the console and seat frames.

The tuner isn't done, either. Abt has confirmed plans for a second wave of upgrades arriving in the second quarter of 2027, including a titanium exhaust system developed with Akrapovič and a further tune that pushes output toward 800 hp. Pricing for that package has not been announced.

Source: Abt Sportsline

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