BMW's Electric 3 Series Makes Gas Hard To Justify: Driven

Remember the BMW i3? It was a quirky little electric city car that paired a small battery with an optional gasoline range extender. It was ahead of its time when it launched in 2013, and ironically, suddenly relevant again with the rise of extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) in the US.

While the i3 name returns for 2027, this isn’t that car. Far from it.

The new i3 is an all-electric version of BMW’s best-selling 3 Series sedan, sporting the latest Neue Klasse design language and a fully modernized interior. But while the two cars couldn’t be more different technically, they largely share the same goal: redefining how people envision electrification.

Pros Exceptional Driving Range

Exceptional Driving Range Ultra-Fast Charging

Ultra-Fast Charging Plush Ride Quality

Plush Ride Quality Effortless Acceleration Cons Most Functions Are In The Screen

Most Functions Are In The Screen Noticeable Body Roll

Noticeable Body Roll Limited Hands-Free Driving

One Version… For Now

BMW will only offer the i3 in one version at launch: the i3 50 xDrive. It packs two electric motors that combine for 463 horsepower and 476 pound-feet of torque, more than the M350's turbocharged inline-six.

The sprint to 60 miles per hour is effortlessly dispatched in 4.5 seconds, which is admittedly a bit behind the M350’s 3.9-second time. Although the M350 is quicker off the line, the i3's instant torque makes it feel particularly responsive in everyday driving.

Photos by: BMW Photos by: BMW

Later in 2027, the i3 50 will be joined by an M60 version. BMW has not officially quoted output for this model, but it’s safe to assume it will match the iX4 M60 with 603 hp and 645 lb-ft. That car can hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, so the i3 M60 should be even quicker.

Once the M60 arrives, it should leave its ICE sibling behind in a drag race.

So Long, Range Anxiety

The i3 packs a 108.7-kilowatt-hour battery pack with BMW’s new sixth-generation cylindrical cell chemistry. It’s more efficient than past iterations, culminating in a driving range up to 468 miles (depending on wheels).

That's nearly the same range as a Cadillac Escalade IQ, despite the BMW having roughly half the battery capacity. Even the biggest wheels only drop the range to 446 miles. Not only will your charging stops be far less frequent in an i3, but they will be far shorter, too.

Thanks to the 800-volt architecture, the i3 can charge at speeds up to 400 kilowatts, which is among the quickest of any EV sold in the United States today. BMW says you can recoup 208 miles in just 10 minutes of charging, which means you should be back on the road before your kids finish getting a drink from the rest stop.

Photo by: BMW

A Soft, Silent Cruiser

The i3 50 feels nearly as quick as the M350 in a straight line, which I drove earlier in the same day. Sure, it doesn’t quite live up to that model’s handling prowess, but remember, this is a base i3 with the standard steel suspension, which means quite a bit of lean through corners.

An adaptive suspension will be available, but we’ll see how that improves dynamics. Otherwise, the standard steel springs yield a beautiful ride, cushioning occupants even over large dips. Comparatively, the iX3 is more jiggly over bumps; BMW may have made that car stiffer to compensate for its taller ride height.

The sportier i3 M60 will have an Adaptive M Suspension standard at launch. It will likely be firmer than the i3 50, even with the optional adaptive dampers, so if you want an electric 3 Series that feels more like an M product, you will need to wait for that model.

Photos by: BMW Photos by: BMW

The standard steel springs yield a beautiful ride, cushioning occupants even over large dips

If you fancy Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature, the i3 features something similar called Highway Assist, which lets you go hands-free on the highway. Changing lanes can be done via the turn signal stalk, or the car will prompt you to move automatically; if you want to move over without moving your hands, just glance in the direction of the left or right mirror to confirm.

I found the system worked intuitively, but it lacks the ability to be hands-free on local roads, like FSD. There is a hands-on Commuting Assist function for in-town driving that can assist with the steering and will bring the car to a stop automatically using regenerative braking.

Like the iX3, the car can come to a full stop without using the friction brakes. It’s easily the smoothest regen I’ve felt in any EV; there is no head bob even as you creep down to zero mph.

Photo by: BMW

The 3 Series Enters Its Model 3 Era

Not only is the latest 3 Series available as a full EV, like a Model 3, but it also embraces Tesla’s screen-heavy interface too.

Nearly everything in the car is controlled via the standard 17.9-inch touchscreen, housing core vehicle functions up to and including the air vent positions. That said, there are physical controls for the mirrors and on the steering wheel. BMW also gives you on-screen shortcuts to position the airflow with fewer taps, but it’s not immediately apparent when you hop in. This car will have a steep learning curve.

Photo by: BMW

Nearly everything in the car is controlled via the standard 17.9-inch touchscreen, housing core vehicle functions up to and including the air vent positions.

Above the dash sits the standard Panoramic Vision display, which projects an image onto a black bar built into the windshield. It’s easy to see even in harsh sunlight, and it’s highly customizable.

BMW offers dozens of widgets that can be dropped onto the display, including some less-than-crucial ones like the altitude, air quality index, steering angle, and accelerator position. If you don’t need every widget, you can display one of five BMW art cars up there as an easter egg for your passengers.

Verdict: No More Excuses Not To Buy An EV

The BMW i3 hits the US market in early 2027 without much direct competition. Aside from the Tesla Model 3, most electric sedans are either smaller or larger than the i3.

BMW will only offer the i3 50 initially in the US, starting at $62,850 with destination included. The Model 3 is much cheaper to start, asking $38,630 out of the box—but the more comparable dual-motor version costs $49,130.

Photos by: BMW Photos by: BMW

What do you think?

Tesla fans will point out that the Model 3 Performance out-accelerates the i3 50 for just $56,630, but BMW enthusiasts can clap back with the i3’s 468-mile range (over 100 more than the Model 3’s highest range), quicker charging, a more premium interior, and a softer ride. The i3 even feels like a good deal in its own lineup, priced well below the M350 xDrive ($67,250).

Some buyers may want to wait for the sportier (and more expensive) i3 M60, but the launch model should be on your radar as a comfortable cruiser with outstanding range.

BMW i3 Competitors

2027 BMW i3 50 xDrive Motor Dual Asynchronous Induction Front / Electrically Excited Synchronous Rear Battery 108.7 Kilowatt-Hour Lithium-Ion Output 463 Horsepower / 476 Pound-Feet Transmission One-Speed Automatic Drive Type All-Wheel Drive Speed 0-60 MPH 4.5 Seconds Maximum speed 124.3 Miles Per Hour Weight 4,960 Pounds EV Range 468 Miles Charge Time 10-80 Percent In 21 Minutes Charge Type DC Fast Charging (NACS) Seating Capacity 5 Cargo Volume 1.1 (Frunk) 14.8 Cubic Feet Base Price $62,850 On Sale Early 2027

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